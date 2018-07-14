The new organization will earn its recognition from the World Karatedo Federation in November

Published 5:39 PM, July 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Karate Pilipinas Inc is set to become the country’s karatedo national sports association (NSA) after it earned a temporary recognition from the World Karatedo Federation (WKF) in Amman, Jordan.

Headed by its president Richard Lim, Karate Pilipinas will register with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after the team's return from the 2018 Asian Karate Championships held in Jordan. The formal recognition will take place in the WKF Congress that will be held in November.

“It will be registered in the SEC next week as WKF president Antonio Espinos wants recognition fast tracked,” said Commissioner Ramon Fernandez of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“Karate Pilipinas Inc will get temporary recognition now and will be approved and formalized by November in the WKF Congress.”

The new federation will replace the defunct Philippine Karatedo Federation-NSA which was disassociated with the WKF due to alleged misuse of funds, leaving the national karatekas in the hands of the PSC and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

After Karate Pilipinas earns the recognition from WKF, the PSC and POC will follow suit.

The national karatedo team bound for Asian Games is currently in Jordan for the 2018 Asian Karate Championships. – Rappler.com