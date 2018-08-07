14-year-old Vanessa Sarno leads the pack with 3 gold medals

Published 9:06 PM, August 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine national youth weightlifting team dominated the Indonesia Weightlifting Championships 2018 podium as they brought home a total of 12 medals from Bali, Indonesia.

14-year-old Vanessa Sarno led the pack with 3 gold medals from her 78kg lift in the snatch event, 98kg in the clean and jerk, and a combined lift of 178kg in the women's dvision 69-kg category.

The young Bohol native even defeated the world weightlifting powerhouse Thailand.

"Nagthathank you po ako sa Lord kasi ngayon po ako nakanalo ng gold and hindi ko na-expected na makakuha nito," said Sarno.

(I'm thanking the Lord because I was able to win a gold this time and I didn't expect to get this.)

Rosegie Ramos also won the gold when she lifted 69kg in the snatch, and two silver medals from her 84kg clean and jerk, and a combined lift of 153kg in the 48-kg category.

Jane Linete Hipolito collected 3 silver medals after lifting 71kg in the snatch, 85kg in the clean and jerk and tallied a combined lift of 156kg in the 58-kg category.

John Paolo Rivera Jr bagged 3 bronze medals in the men's division 56kg from his 96kg lift in the snatch, 123 kg in the clean and jerk and a total of 219kg.

The young team admitted that they were scared of the magnitutude 6.9 earthquake that hit Bali. However, the nationals were able to arrive safely in Manila on Tuesday, August 7.

"Thank you po sa Lord kasi nagiging safe po kami second ko lang nakaranas ng lindol kaya po medyo kabado po," said Rivera.

(Thank you Lord that we're safe because this is actually my second time to experience ane earthquake so I was really scared.)

The national youth weighlifting team arrives safely in Manila from Bali which was hit by a 6.9 magnitude earthquake.



The team brought home 4 golds, 5 silvers and 3 bronze medals from the Indonesia Weightlifting Championships 2018 | via @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/j8o91dZFDV — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) August 7, 2018

– Rappler.com