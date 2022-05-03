IN PHOTOS: Athletes show force for Leni-Kiko in ‘Angatleta sa Araneta’ event

Sports
Filipino athletes

SUPPORT. Volleyball stars Deanna Wong, Denden Lazaro, and Bea de Leon are among the athletes in attendance in the 'Angatleta sa Araneta' event.

Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

Volleyball standouts Alyssa Valdez, Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, Deanna Wong, Denden Lazaro, and Caitlyn Viray, to name a few, attend the event in support of Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines – Athletes showed their support for the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan by joining the “Angatleta sa Araneta” event on Tuesday, May 3.

Volleyball standouts Alyssa Valdez, Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon, Deanna Wong, Denden Lazaro, and Caitlyn Viray were among the athletes in attendance alongside PBA coach Yeng Guiao.

Guiao and Valdez have been doing house-to-house campaign for the Robredo-Pangilinan pair.

Over 100 cheerleaders performed at the event, which ended with two volleyball exhibition games for the men’s and women’s divisions.

Team Angat – bannered by former FEU Lady Tamaraws’ Carly Hernandez and former UP Lady Maroons’ Kathy Bersola – swept Team Buhay, 26-24, 25-12, in women’s play.

“I just wanted to show my support and advocate for change. I wanted to support someone who has a good platform and a good track record,” said Tolentino.

“For someone to have supporters who created an event like this and want to show their support for Leni, this just goes to show how great of a president she’ll be in the future.”

Here are some photos from the event:

PBA coach Yeng Guiao, who actively campaigns for Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan, encourages supporters to continue the work on the ground. Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
Former UAAP courtside reporter Tricia Robredo represents her mother, Vice President Leni Robredo, in the ‘Angatleta sa Araneta’ event. Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
Over 100 cheerleaders perform in the ‘Angatleta sa Araneta’ event. Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
Volleyball players make up most of the athletes who join the ‘Angatleta sa Araneta’ event. Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
Volleyball star Alyssa Valdez attends the ‘Angatleta sa Araneta’ event just days after doing house-to-house campaign for Leni Robredo and Kiko Pangilinan. Michael Gatpandan/Rappler
Carly Hernandez and Team Angat sweep Team Buhay in the women’s volleyball exhibition game. Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
