IN PHOTOS: Carlos Yulo relishes golden Olympic moment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOLDEN BOY. Gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines celebrates on the podium after winning the floor exercise gold in the Paros Olympics.

Carlos Yulo becomes the first Filipino male athlete to win an Olympic gold, delivering the country’s first gymnastics medal after ruling the men's floor exercise final in the 2024 Paris Games

PARIS, France – Carlos Edriel Yulo produced a spectacular performance to win the men’s floor exercise final at the Paris Games on Saturday, August 3, earning the Philippines its first ever Olympic medal in gymnastics.

With a powerful, clean routine where he stuck most of his landings, the 24-year-old scored 15.000 points, edging out Tokyo Games champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel by just 0.034 of a point.

Britain’s Jake Jarman took the bronze with 14.933 points.

Yulo’s gold medal is only the second-ever top prize won by the Philippines across both the Summer and Winter Games. He’s also the first Filipino male athlete to bag the Olympic crown after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz struck gold in Tokyo three years ago.

Here’s a look at the golden moment of the gymnastics superstar:

EUPHORIA. Gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines lets out a yell after officially winning the floor exercise gold in the Paris Olympics.

HAPPY TEARS. Filipino sports superstar Carlos Edriel Yulo of gets all emotional after winning an Olympic gymnastics gold.

BIG MOMENT. Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo lets out all emotions after capturing the floor exercise gold.

EMOTIONAL. Olympic gold medalst Carlos Edriel Yulo lets his winning moment sink in.

THE BEST. Gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines receives his medal on the podium as Jake Jarman of Britain looks at his bronze medal.

OVERWHELMED. Gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines celebrates his moment on the podium.

GOLDEN TEARS. Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo of gets emotional after receiving his Olympic gold medal.

WINNERS ONLY. Gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines (center) poses on the podium with silver medalist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel (left) and bronze medallist Jake Jarman of Great Britain.

FOR FLAG AND COUNTRY. Gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo sings the Philippine national anthem on the Paris Olympics podium.

– Rappler.com