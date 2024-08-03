IN PHOTOS: Carlos Yulo relishes golden Olympic moment

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
SUMMARY
Carlos Yulo becomes the first Filipino male athlete to win an Olympic gold, delivering the country’s first gymnastics medal after ruling the men's floor exercise final in the 2024 Paris Games
PARIS, France – Carlos Edriel Yulo produced a spectacular performance to win the men’s floor exercise final at the Paris Games on Saturday, August 3, earning the Philippines its first ever Olympic medal in gymnastics.
With a powerful, clean routine where he stuck most of his landings, the 24-year-old scored 15.000 points, edging out Tokyo Games champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel by just 0.034 of a point.
Britain’s Jake Jarman took the bronze with 14.933 points.
Yulo’s gold medal is only the second-ever top prize won by the Philippines across both the Summer and Winter Games. He’s also the first Filipino male athlete to bag the Olympic crown after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz struck gold in Tokyo three years ago.
Here’s a look at the golden moment of the gymnastics superstar:
