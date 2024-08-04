IN PHOTOS: Gymnastics star Carlos Yulo scoops historic 2nd Olympic gold 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

WINNERS ONLY. Olympic vault champion Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines (center) celebrates on the podium with silver medallist Artur Davtyan of Armenia (left) and bronze winner Harry Hepworth of Great Britain.

Gymnast Carlos Yulo pulls off what no other Filipino athlete has done – capture two Olympic gold medals

PARIS, France – Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines soared to the top of the podium in men’s vault for his second gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Sunday, August 4.

Armenian Artur Davtyan won the silver medal and Britain’s Harry Hepworth took the bronze at the Bercy Arena.

The 24-year-old Yulo won his second gold medal in as many days after he became the first Filipino to capture an Olympic gymnastics title on the floor exercise on Saturday, August 3.

Here’s a look at the Filipino superstar’s historic moment:

WAITING. Gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines looks at the scores during the men’s vault final.

EUPHORIA. Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Edriel Yulo lets out a yell after winning the Olympic vault gold.

UNBELIEVABLE. Carlos Edriel Yulo relishes the moment of winning a historic two Olympic gold medals for the Philippines.

CHAMPION. Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo waves to the crowd before the awarding ceremony of the Paris Olympics gymnastics vault winners.

GOLDEN. Olympic vault gold medallist Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines celebrates on the podium with his medal.

– Rappler.com