LOOK: Golden boy Carlos Yulo gets his 3-bedroom condo in McKinley Hill

GOLDEN BOY. Carlos Yulo gets his newly designed and fully-furnished condominium in McKinley Hill from Megaworld Corporation.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a whirlwind for two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo since he got back to the Philippines.

On Wednesday, August 14, Yulo officially received his P32-million fully furnished three-bedroom condominium from property giant Megaworld Corporation.

DINING AREA AND LIVING ROOM. The living room has access to a balcony, which has views of the McKinley township.

Megaworld Corporation said they opted to gift Yulo a unit with a contemporary interior design, which features “generous hues of gold” to reflect the Olympian’s historic feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

CONTEMPORARY INTERIOR DESIGN. The condominium features a contemporary design with touches of gold to reflect the Olympian’s feat in France.

FURNISHED KITCHEN. Carlos Yulo’s new kitchen already comes with appliances.

The three-bedroom unit is 100 square meters, already equipped with basic home appliances from a refrigerator, microwave oven, four-burner cooktop with oven, four smart televisions, and a game console.

HALLWAY FEATURING ACHIEVEMENTS. Megaworld Corporation also featured Carlos Yulo’s achievements by putting up framed newspaper headlines featuring the gymnast.

Yulo’s new condominium also has two balconies, which Megaworld said have a view of the McKinley township. These may be accessed through the living room and the master bedroom.

MASTER BEDROOM. The master’s bedroom also has balcony access.

ONE OF TWO. The balcony – one of two – has views of the McKinley township.

SECOND BEDROOM. The second bedroom is home to one of the four television sets provided by Megaworld to Carlos Yulo.

GUEST OR GAMING ROOM. Megaworld Corporation converted one of the three bedrooms into an entertainment room with a daybed.

Alliance Global Group president and chief executive officer Kevin Tan and Megaworld president Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso personally turned over the new unit to Yulo.

“We recognize his passion and dedication to excellence, and we take pride in welcoming another Olympic champion in our Megaworld township, just like how we celebrated and welcomed Hidilyn Diaz in Eastwood City when she won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, Japan back in 2021,” Tan said in a statement.

The executives also gifted the Olympian with an art piece made of rubber tree leaves. It was made by one of their employees, Edimar Paclibar, a leaf artist.

On top of the luxury condominium unit and a dedicated parking slot, Megaworld also pledged to give Yulo a P3-million cash incentive for his feat at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On the night of his arrival on Tuesday, the Office of the President awarded Yulo P20 million in a welcome ceremony at Malacañang. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives awarded Yulo with the previously announced P6-million incentive. Members of the lower chamber also pooled in and gave he country’s most-decorated Olympian so far an additional P8 million.

