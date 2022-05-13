Sports
SEA Games

IN PHOTOS: Hanoi lights up as 31st SEA Games unfolds

Rappler.com
PRIDE. Host Vietnam showcases its traditional arts during the opening ceremony.

Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

EJ Obiena serves as the Philippine flag bearer as the 31st SEA Games comes off the wraps in a glittery opening ceremony

HANOI, Vietnam – Showcasing a mix of state-of-the-art technology and traditional arts, host Vietnam officially unveiled the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Thursday night, May 12, at the My Dinh Stadium. 

A three-chapter show highlighted Vietnam’s culture as eleven outstanding local athletes carried the torch and lit the cauldron, before the show wrapped up with an ensemble performance of the Games’ official song Let’s Shine

Pole vault star EJ Obiena served as flag bearer for the Philippines during the parade of athletes, where each of the 11 member countries were represented only by a 30-member contingent due to health and safety protocols.

Here are some highlights of the glittery night: 

Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
The Philippine contingent enters the stadium during the parade of athletes. – Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
EJ Obiena serves as the Philippine flag bearer. – Philippine Sports Commission
Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

– Rappler.com

SEA Games

Vietnam