IN PHOTOS: Hanoi lights up as 31st SEA Games unfolds

EJ Obiena serves as the Philippine flag bearer as the 31st SEA Games comes off the wraps in a glittery opening ceremony

HANOI, Vietnam – Showcasing a mix of state-of-the-art technology and traditional arts, host Vietnam officially unveiled the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Thursday night, May 12, at the My Dinh Stadium.

A three-chapter show highlighted Vietnam’s culture as eleven outstanding local athletes carried the torch and lit the cauldron, before the show wrapped up with an ensemble performance of the Games’ official song Let’s Shine.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena served as flag bearer for the Philippines during the parade of athletes, where each of the 11 member countries were represented only by a 30-member contingent due to health and safety protocols.

Here are some highlights of the glittery night:

