LOOK: Team Philippines to wear ‘Sinag’ barongs in first-of-its-kind Olympic opening ceremony

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REPRESENT. Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio wearing the barongs designed by Francis Libiran for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Olympic boxing silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam lead the 22-athlete Team Philippines as flag bearers in the unique Paris Games opening ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos competing in the Paris Olympics trade their athletic gear for formal wear as they wear barongs designed by Francis Libiran in the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26 (Saturday, July 27, Manila time).

Aptly called “Sinag,” the barong features a detachable red and blue sling embroidered with a yellow sun ray pattern that symbolizes the Philippine flag.

“The embroidery is inspired by the Pintados warriors, which depicts fierceness in battle,” said Libiran.

Boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, who each won a silver medal in the previous Tokyo Games, lead the 22-athlete Team Philippines as flag bearers in the first-of-its-kind opening ceremony to be done on the iconic Seine River.

Joining them are fellow boxers Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan, fencer Samantha Catantan, swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch, hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino, and gymnast Aleah Finnegan.

Chef de mission Jonvic Remulla and sports officials Marcus Manalo (boxing), Cynthia Carrion (gymnastics), Terry Capistrano (athletics), Patrick Gregorio (rowing), and Michael Angelo Vargas (swimming) are also on board.

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony will be staged outside a stadium.

Instead, thousands of athletes from 206 participating nations will ride dozens of boats during the parade of countries along the Seine River.

Less than 24 hours later, rower Joanie Delgaco and gymnast Carlos Yulo will open Team Philippines’ campaign on Saturday. – Rappler.com