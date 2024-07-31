Pineapple pizza insults fly as Hong Kongers defend Olympics fencing gold win over Italy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PIZZA FIGHT. Ka Long Cheung of Hong Kong celebrates with flag after winning gold medal bout against Filippo Macchi of Italy.

As Olympic fencing gold medalist Cheung Ka-long fends off a barrage of protests from the losing Italy side, Hong Kongers defend their athlete in a unique way: eating pineapple pizza as a sharp jab to Italian cuisine

PARIS, France – Hong Kong’s Cheung Ka-long’s win in the men’s foil against Italy’s Filippo Macchi, 15-14, in a disputed bout has seen a barrage of insults from both sides with the Italians launching a formal complaint against the result.

Italian netizens flooded Cheung’s Instagram profile, posting that Italy had been “robbed” and that the result had been “stolen”.

Hong Kong users responded with posts on “loving pineapple pizza” and “pasta with soy sauce” to mock Italian cooking. Many netizens uploaded pictures of themselves eating pizza to express solidarity with Cheung.

A Hong Kong Pizza Hut advert on Facebook that was trending online showed pizza covered in pineapples alongside a fencer skewering a pineapple. It said customers could add pineapple toppings for free when dining at the restaurant.

Macchi’s coach Stefano Cerioni told Italian media that Macchi was the “moral winner”. Giovanni Malago, president of Italy’s national Olympic Committee (CONI) said they had made a formal protest. The dispute focused on the final point which required three replays before Cheung won.

Another complaint focused on the origins of the referees, South Korean and Taiwan which they said were geographically near Hong Kong.

An IOC spokesman said the Italian appeal was a case for the federation. “Judging for fencing I have not heard any complaints but there is a procedure,” they said.

Macchi posted on Instagram his disappointment with comments such as “they robbed you”, “outrageous arbitration”.

“Referee decisions must be respected always! I know both refs, I don’t feel like pointing a finger at them and blaming them for my lack of success,” he wrote.

Many Hong Kong users wrote “respect” under his post and thanked him for his response.

Hong Kong’s Sports Federation and Olympic Committee said in response to Italy’s appeal that “our athletes have always adhere to and firmly believe in Olympism and the sports spirit, and respect all competition results and decisions by the referees.”

In a separate incident the Greek team filed an official complaint with the international federation, concerning athlete Theodora Gkountoura during her individual sabre match in the quarterfinals held on July 29.

“Theodora was subjected to decisions that we believe were biased and incompatible with the regulations governing the sport,” the Greek fencing team said. – Rappler.com