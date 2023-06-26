UP battles NU, Ateneo takes on EAC as Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Final 4 set

TAKE OFF. Francis 'LeBron' Lopez in action for the UP Fighting Maroons in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup.

UAAP contenders Ateneo, UP, and NU, and NCAA squad EAC vie for finals berths in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup

MANILA, Philippines – A pair of intriguing matchups await the Final Four round of the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles will take on the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals at 10 am, while the UP Fighting Maroons will battle a familiar foe in the NU Bulldogs at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, June 27, at the Villar Coliseum in Las Piñas City.

Defending UAAP champion Ateneo, which has not lost a game in this preseason tournament, will have the height advantage against a Generals squad that will lean on its quickness.

Now spearheaded by MPBL champion head coach Jerson Cabiltes, EAC dominated Mapua in their knockout match, while Ateneo blew out FEU to make the Final Four.

UP, meanwhile, lost its Elite Eight opener against an RC Calimag-led San Beda side before it redeemed itself against the same Red Lions crew in their do-or-die contest to secure its trip to the Final Four.

Standing in the Fighting Maroons’ way is a confident Bulldogs team which won a one-sided affair against the St. Benilde Blazers in the prior round.

UP and NU also squared off in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament, where the Fighting Maroons advanced to the championship series following a down-the-wire win over coach Jeff Napa’s defense-oriented Bulldogs.

With both talented teams facing each other in a knockout situation, a competitive encounter is in the works. – Rappler.com