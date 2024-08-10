Olympic uniform mishap due to logistical issues, say POC, PH golf

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SWING. Bianca Isabel Pagdanganan of the Philippines in action during the third round of the women's golf competition in the 2024 Paris Games.

The Philippine Olympic Committee and the National Golf Association of the Philippines say the package containing the competition gear of Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina got held up at French customs

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) pointed to logistical problems that left golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina competing without official uniforms in the Paris Games.

Both sports bodies said the package containing the competition gear of Pagdanganan and Ardina got held up at the French customs and did not arrive in time for the women’s golf competition scheduled from August 7 to 10.

According to the POC, the Philippine team’s official outfitter, Adidas, sent new kits a week before the opening of the Games after its initial set of apparel for the golf team got disapproved by the International Olympic Committee.

“We are all saddened with the issue about the attire but we have supported our athletes unequivocally,” the POC said in a statement.

“We have done our very best to give all our athletes everything they need to be at their best for the Olympics but there are certain things that are beyond our control.”

Without their official uniform, Pagdanganan and Ardina wore store-bought shirts, to which they attached a patch of the Philippine flag.

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, Ardina expressed disappointment over the situation, which she called “embarrassing.”

NGAP secretary general Bones Floro cited the same logistical problems, adding Adidas provided alternative gear labeled with the Philippines’ Olympic country code “PHI.”

“When we gave the uniforms to our players, apparently, only one fit Dottie. We immediately informed Adidas again. They said they would buy again, but at that point, Dottie had decided to go out and buy tops for both of them,” said Floro.

The POC said Ardina and Pagdanganan opted to wear their personal attire “with the positive impression of sporting the Philippine flag.”

The uniform mishap marred a historic run by the Philippines as it won two gold medals in a single Olympics for the first time courtesy of gymnastics ace Carlos Yulo.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas each added a bronze.

“The campaign of the Philippines has been a resounding success for Paris 2024, which only shows the hard work that the entire delegation put in. The situation that our golfers are in, although regrettable, is also an isolated case,” the POC said.

The Olympics will wrap up on Sunday, August 11. – Rappler.com