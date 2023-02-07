POC names Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla as Olympics chef de mission

The Philippine Olympic Committee tabs Cavite Governor and UP men's basketball team manager Jonvic Remulla as the Paris Olympics chef de mission, replacing SBP president Al Panlilio

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has appointed Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla as the official chef de mission (CDM) for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, the organization announced on Tuesday, February 7.

Remulla is set to replace Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio, who declined the CDM post due to an “already hectic calendar as SBP head and CEO of PLDT and Smart.”

“We understand Al’s situation so we decided to appoint a new CDM for the Paris Olympics, somebody who has a great passion for sports, a true sportsman, somebody who has leadership, a workhorse, and that’s Governor Jonvic,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Remulla, 55, is the honorary chairman of the rowing association and team manager of the University of the Philippines men’s basketball team.

“The POC wanted a dedicated sportsman or personality who could live up to the responsibilities and obligations as CDM to Paris,” Tolentino added.

Next year, the Philippines is celebrating its 100th year of participation in the Olympics after debuting in 1924, also in Paris.

“[Remulla] accepted the position without hesitation, and he’s really happy and excited about his role as Paris Olympics CDM,” Tolentino continued.

“We at the POC are confident that he can get the job done.” – Rappler.com