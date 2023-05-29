POC pushing for Yulo to compete in Asian Games instead of world championships

Carlos Yulo is slated to miss the Asian Games as its schedule runs in conflict with the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, where spots in the Paris Olympics are up for grabs

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is pushing for Carlos Yulo to see action in the Asian Games as the country eyes a better showing in the continental showpiece after a four-gold haul in the previous edition.

Yulo is slated to miss the Asian Games as its schedule runs in conflict with the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, where spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics are up for grabs.

The Asiad will run from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China, while the world championships will be staged in Antwerp, Belgium, from October 1 to 8.

“It is going to be a win-win for Team Philippines in the Asian Games because all the gymnastics powerhouse countries will be competing in the world championships,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“Yulo has a strong opportunity of sweeping all the events in Hangzhou.”

The world championships in Antwerp are the only qualifier for Paris this year.

In order to advance to his second straight Olympics, Yulo needs to become one of the eight highest-ranked eligible male all-around athletes or the highest-ranked eligible athlete in any of the six apparatuses in Antwerp.

While the Olympics is the ultimate goal for Yulo, Tolentino said the gymnastics star stands to gain not just medals in the Asian Games but also millions in cash incentives.

Republic Act No. 10699 states that an individual gold medalist in the Asiad will pocket P2 million, while individual silver and bronze medalists will receive P1 million and P400,000, respectively.

“I believe he can get all the medals, especially gold in the Asian Games. At the same time, the incentives he can get there are higher,” said Tolentino.

Yulo is coming off a successful stint in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, where he bagged two golds and two silvers.

He and the national gymnastics team are gearing up for the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships set in Singapore from June 10 to 18.

If the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines opts to send Yulo to the Asiad instead of the world showdown, he can still qualify for Paris through the FIG World Cup series and the Asian championships next year. – Rappler.com