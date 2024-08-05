Peerless Duplantis caps golden night with world record

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UNTOUCHABLE. Gold medalist Armand Duplantis of Sweden celebrates after winning and setting a new world record of 6.25 meters in the Paris Olympics.

Sweden's Mondo Duplantis keeps his pole vault gold with ludicrous ease, even resetting his own world record and posting a new Olympic mark

PARIS, France – Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record when he cleared 6.25 meters at the third attempt on Monday, August 5, having retained the Olympic gold medal with a 6.00m leap.

Duplantis had earlier cleared 6.10 to set an Olympic record and, with the entire stadium watching after all other events had finished, he surpassed the 6.24 mark he set in April.

The world No. 1 retained his Olympic title with ludicrous ease, needing only four successful attempts to take gold with 6.00 meters, before clearing an Olympic record for fun.

Duplantis duly knocked off 6.10 in his first attempt to overhaul Thiago Braz’s Olympic record 6.03 from the 2016 Rio Games.

With all other events finished, the capacity Stade de France crowd then focused fully on his bright yellow shirt and neon pink-lit pole frame as he tried to beat the world record of 6.24 he set in the Diamond League in China last April.

The first two attempts were close but he slipped over and around the bar with incredible athleticism on the third, bringing a deafening roar from the 69,000 fans who had stayed to witness athletics history.

Still only 24, Duplantis is the world record holder, double Olympic, double world, triple European, and double indoor world champion.

Around three hours earlier, the pole vault had been something of a sideshow to the track action as Duplantis entered the fray at 5.70, and promptly cleared it by about a meter. He sat out 5.80, then flew easily over 5.85, as others all around him were starting to fall by the wayside.

He then cleared 6.00 – the ultimate target for most vaulters – as if he was warming up, and that was all he needed.

Kendricks, the 2017 and 2019 world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for COVID after his arrival, and spoke this week about the turmoil he suffered as brands considered him “damaged goods.”

The pent-up emotion exploded when he equalled his season’s best of 5.95, but he could not get over 6.00 meters with three attempts, leaving Duplantis as the winner on that height, without a fail.

Karalis, 24, cleared his personal best of 5.93 this season and was delighted to get over 5.90. His attempts at 5.95 and 6.00 never looked convincing but he was delighted with his bronze having finished joint-fourth in Tokyo.

It was Greece’s fourth bronze in the event but first since 1956.

The Philippines’ EJ Obiena finished fourth, nearly ending his country’s 88-year Olympic medal drought in athletics. – Rappler.com