PSC appoints bowling legend Bong Coo as commissioner

As the search for its new chairman continues, the Philippine Sports Commission fills a commissioner spot with Filipina bowling legend Bong Coo

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) appointed Filipina bowling legend Olivia “Bong” Coo as its newest commissioner, per an announcement on its Twitter page on Tuesday, July 19.

LOOK: Congratulations to PSC's new member of the Board of Commissioners.



Bowling great and Philippine Sports Hall of Famer Ms. Olivia “Bong” Coo is now a PSC Commissioner.



Welcome to PSC, Comm. Bong! #IAmSportsPositive#parasainangbayan🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/mmIvBC96XC — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) July 19, 2022

The 74-year-old sports icon is also the incumbent president of the Philippine Bowling Federation, and the chairman of the Women in Sports Commission of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Coo rose to legendary status in Philippine sports after amassing four world championships, 14 Asian championships, eight Southeast Asian Games gold medals, and five Asian Games golds, among many other accolades.

She is also a PSC and World Bowling Hall of Famer, and was recently featured in an “Outstanding Filipino: Living Legend” commemorative stamp by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).

Congratulations to one of our Philippine Sports Hall of Famer Olivia “Bong” Coo on being recognized as an “Outstanding Filipino: Living Legends” by the Philippine Postal Corporation – PHLPost!#GalingngAtletangPilipino#IAmSportsPositive#parasainangbayan pic.twitter.com/D8m3dktGIN — Philippine Sports Commission (@psc_gov) February 28, 2022

In the meantime, Coo will have to wait before starting her PSC duties as President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and the Commission continue to fill the empty commissioner spots, and most importantly, the PSC chairman position. – Rappler.com