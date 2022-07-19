PSC appoints bowling legend Bong Coo as commissioner

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) appointed Filipina bowling legend Olivia “Bong” Coo as its newest commissioner, per an announcement on its Twitter page on Tuesday, July 19.
The 74-year-old sports icon is also the incumbent president of the Philippine Bowling Federation, and the chairman of the Women in Sports Commission of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).
Coo rose to legendary status in Philippine sports after amassing four world championships, 14 Asian championships, eight Southeast Asian Games gold medals, and five Asian Games golds, among many other accolades.
She is also a PSC and World Bowling Hall of Famer, and was recently featured in an “Outstanding Filipino: Living Legend” commemorative stamp by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).
In the meantime, Coo will have to wait before starting her PSC duties as President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and the Commission continue to fill the empty commissioner spots, and most importantly, the PSC chairman position. – Rappler.com