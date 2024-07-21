Davao City bags PSL Global Challenge division crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPS. Players of the Philippines-Davao City NTB Wolves celebrate after winning the championship in the PSL Global Championship Challenge U20 division.

Davao City captures the U20 title, emerging as the last Philippine team standing in all divisions of the PSL Global Championship Challenge

MANILA, Philippines – John Rodulfa stood tall among towering foes, powering the Philippines-Davao City NTB Wolves past North America, 94-77, to rule the under-20 (Born 2004 division) of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Global Championship Challenge on Sunday, July 21, at the FilOil EcoOil Sports Centre.

Rodulfa erupted for 31 points on top of 6 rebounds and 3 assists to lead Davao City, while Karl Benedict Wood also notched 19 points and 8 rebounds in the hard-fought win.

It was a neck-and-neck battle until Davao City asserted its offensive might in third quarter, with a Shem Joshua Bayate triple putting the Philippine squad ahead of North America, 68-57.

Despite North America’s comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, Davao’s defensive pressure and Rodulfa’s timely layup proved to be decisive to expand their lead to nine, 81-72, with 6:23 remaining.

As time expired, the Davao City players gathered in the center court to celebrate their accomplishment as the last Philippine team standing in all divisions – from winning the national competitions to the global challenge – of the league’s inaugural youth tournament.

“As a leader, as a captain, I must be the one who is composed every time we have possession on the court,” Rodulfa said in Filipino during a post-game interview. “I always try to keep myself calm because it is hard if I am the first to have lapses on the court.”

Richmond Casino led North America with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists.

North America, however, dealt the Philippines a heartbreaker in the U16 (Born 2008 division), escaping with a 67-66 nail-biter against Pampanga-Luid.

The Kampampangans led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but North America’s Jagger Verzosa showed the way and rallied his squad to a comeback victory with a 23-point performance.

In a display of dominance in the other match, Trail International School-Thailand demolished GIGG Canada, 120-83, to bag the U18 (Born 2006 division) title.

Jespher Kurihara took charge for Thailand, dropping a triple-double of 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists,

Don Wayde Basadre also starred in the brutal beatdown with 35 points, 6 rebounds, and 14 assists for the Thais. – Jorge Marion Dionisio, Eugero Vincent Liberato, Niño Dominic Ronquillo/Rappler.com

The Scores

Born 2008 Division

North America 67 – Verzosa 23, Bungar 18, Tuason 12, Albano 8, Cuevas 4, Joaquin 2, Corcuera 0, Telan 0, Tiu 0.

Philippines 66 – Peña 13, Tulabut 12, Zapata 11, Canapi 10, Lagman 8, Sundiang 6, Hilot 4, Castro 2, I. Pineda 0, T. Pineda 0.

Quarters: 23-15, 40-37, 56-60, 67-66.

Born 2006 Division

Trail International School Thailand 120 – Kurihara 38, Basadre 35, Soriano 18, Jenodia 14, Lahoylahoy 7, Relente 3, Aban 2, Tadeo 2, Baltazar 1, Villegas 0, Rangel 0, Navales 0.

GIGG Canada 83 – Belen 34, Palacol 17, Agua 15, Matibag 9, Quintos 8, Lee 0, Ladines 0, Montero 0, Borreta 0.

Quarters: 40-15, 61-38, 92-68, 120-83.

Born 2004 Division

Davao City-Philippines 94 – Rodulfa 31, Wood 19, Albiendo 15, Lulab 12, Marquez 7, Balansag 5, Bayate 3, Adabo 2, Ambuat 0, Uy 0.

North America 77 – Casino 23, Brucal 11, Santos 11, Hines 7, Merchan 7, Obukwelu 4, Alonzo 2, Javier 2.

Quarters: 19-20, 43-46, 70-59, 94-77.

Jorge Marion Dionisio, Eugero Vincent Liberato, and Niño Dominic Ronquillo are Rappler interns.