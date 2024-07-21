Davao City bags PSL Global Challenge division crown

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – John Rodulfa stood tall among towering foes, powering the Philippines-Davao City NTB Wolves past North America, 94-77, to rule the under-20 (Born 2004 division) of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Global Championship Challenge on Sunday, July 21, at the FilOil EcoOil Sports Centre.
Rodulfa erupted for 31 points on top of 6 rebounds and 3 assists to lead Davao City, while Karl Benedict Wood also notched 19 points and 8 rebounds in the hard-fought win.
It was a neck-and-neck battle until Davao City asserted its offensive might in third quarter, with a Shem Joshua Bayate triple putting the Philippine squad ahead of North America, 68-57.
Despite North America’s comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, Davao’s defensive pressure and Rodulfa’s timely layup proved to be decisive to expand their lead to nine, 81-72, with 6:23 remaining.
As time expired, the Davao City players gathered in the center court to celebrate their accomplishment as the last Philippine team standing in all divisions – from winning the national competitions to the global challenge – of the league’s inaugural youth tournament.
“As a leader, as a captain, I must be the one who is composed every time we have possession on the court,” Rodulfa said in Filipino during a post-game interview. “I always try to keep myself calm because it is hard if I am the first to have lapses on the court.”
Richmond Casino led North America with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists.
North America, however, dealt the Philippines a heartbreaker in the U16 (Born 2008 division), escaping with a 67-66 nail-biter against Pampanga-Luid.
The Kampampangans led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but North America’s Jagger Verzosa showed the way and rallied his squad to a comeback victory with a 23-point performance.
In a display of dominance in the other match, Trail International School-Thailand demolished GIGG Canada, 120-83, to bag the U18 (Born 2006 division) title.
Jespher Kurihara took charge for Thailand, dropping a triple-double of 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists,
Don Wayde Basadre also starred in the brutal beatdown with 35 points, 6 rebounds, and 14 assists for the Thais. – Jorge Marion Dionisio, Eugero Vincent Liberato, Niño Dominic Ronquillo/Rappler.com
The Scores
Born 2008 Division
North America 67 – Verzosa 23, Bungar 18, Tuason 12, Albano 8, Cuevas 4, Joaquin 2, Corcuera 0, Telan 0, Tiu 0.
Philippines 66 – Peña 13, Tulabut 12, Zapata 11, Canapi 10, Lagman 8, Sundiang 6, Hilot 4, Castro 2, I. Pineda 0, T. Pineda 0.
Quarters: 23-15, 40-37, 56-60, 67-66.
Born 2006 Division
Trail International School Thailand 120 – Kurihara 38, Basadre 35, Soriano 18, Jenodia 14, Lahoylahoy 7, Relente 3, Aban 2, Tadeo 2, Baltazar 1, Villegas 0, Rangel 0, Navales 0.
GIGG Canada 83 – Belen 34, Palacol 17, Agua 15, Matibag 9, Quintos 8, Lee 0, Ladines 0, Montero 0, Borreta 0.
Quarters: 40-15, 61-38, 92-68, 120-83.
Born 2004 Division
Davao City-Philippines 94 – Rodulfa 31, Wood 19, Albiendo 15, Lulab 12, Marquez 7, Balansag 5, Bayate 3, Adabo 2, Ambuat 0, Uy 0.
North America 77 – Casino 23, Brucal 11, Santos 11, Hines 7, Merchan 7, Obukwelu 4, Alonzo 2, Javier 2.
Quarters: 19-20, 43-46, 70-59, 94-77.
Jorge Marion Dionisio, Eugero Vincent Liberato, and Niño Dominic Ronquillo are Rappler interns.
