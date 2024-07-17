Philippine reps assert dominance in PSL Global Challenge eliminations 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KEY COG. Jaylord Pepito of Cebu’s U18 team has been solid on both ends of the court.

Philippine representatives from Pampanga, Cebu, and Davao stay on track of their semifinal bids in the PSL Global Championship Challenge

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine representatives from the under-16 (Born 2008), U18 (Born 2006) and U20 (Born 2004) divisions each claimed commanding victories in the Philippine Super League (PSL) Global Championship Challenge elimination round on Wednesday, July 17, at the Victoria Sports Club.

Pampanga-Luid Philippines prevailed over GIGG Canada, 95-84, in U16 as Chester Tulabut dropped 21 points and 8 rebounds, and Yujin Peña added 20 points and 8 rebounds.

The Kapampangans, now holding a 2-1 win-loss record, started strong in the second half, fueled by their offensive and defensive adjustments after a lineup change in the third quarter that maximized the speed and spacing on the floor.

Cebu-USJR Philippines dealt U18 New Zealand with a 54-point beatdown, 89-35, as Shaun Grava’s 13 points and Shinrei Menchave’s 10-point, 11-rebound double-double performance steered the unbeaten U18 Philippines to its third win.

In U20, Davao City-NTB Wolves Philippines extended their win streak with a dominant performance over FILCOM Italy Basketball Association, 76-49. It was a masterclass for Davao with their team-oriented system as 14 out of 15 players scored in the game.

John Eimrod Rodulfa led Davao City in points with 10 followed by Jimz Aaron Lulab and Karl Benedict Wood, who scored 8 points each.

North America also saw no loss in each division, claiming commanding wins on Wednesday.

In the U16 division, North America demolished New Zealand in a 40-point blowout, 95-55, behind Christian Corcuera’s 17 points and the team’s quick hands, tallying 28 total steals, to stay unbeaten.

North America nabbed its first win in the U18 after dominating UK, 70-43, with Shayne Gonzales and Gavin Calleja tallying 12 points apiece.

Red-hot Richmond Casino tallied 34 points as he made 12 out of his 16 attempts for North America to win by 19 over GIGG Canada, 107-88, in the U20.

Meanwhile, Don Wayde Basadre’s one-man show helped Thailand pull off a gutsy win over Canada, 67-61, in the U18.

Basadre exploded for 32 points, 4 assists, and 4 rebounds while shooting with an impressive 80% (12-of-15) from the field.

Thailand, along with Cebu-USJR Philippines, remained unbeaten teams in the U18 division with three wins each.

U20 United Kingdom Kampi Basketball shut the door on any comeback, winning against Fil Nation Select New Zealand, 85-76.

Four players scored double digits for the United Kingdom including Martin Alburo’s 20 points.

The top four teams in each division will advance to the semifinals, where the first seed will face the fourth-ranked squad, while the second seed will match up with the No. 3 team, on Saturday, July 20, at Victoria Sports Club. – Niño Dominic Ronquillo and Jorge Marion Dionisio/Rappler.com

The Scores

Court 1

Born 2008 Division Game 1

North America 95 – Corcuera 17, Tuason 16, Bungar 14, Albano 14, Versoza 9, Telan 9, Joaquin 7, Cuevas 6, Tiu 3.

New Zealand 55 – Barrenechea 18, Isidro 15, Tamaira 7, Morales 6, Remedios 4, Llanes 3, Losorata 2, Cavan 0, De Manuel 0, Cardinez, 0.

Quarters: 28-13, 47-27, 72-40, 95-55.

Born 2006 Division Game 2

Philippines 89 – Grava 13, Pepito 12, Pasaol 11, Menchave 10, Antig 8, Lozano 6, Narvaez 6, Chua 6, Candia 5, Tan 4, Petillos 3, Gonzales 3, Toring 0, Barrieta 0.

New Zealand 35 -Miguel 13, Moreno 11, Rasalan 4, Rosales 3, Trocio 2, Garrovillo 2, De Roxas 0, Bautista 0, Ranjo 0, Ocampo 0.

Quarters: 26-8, 43-12, 67-25, 89-35.

Born 2006 Division Game 3

Thailand 67 -Basadre 32, Jenodia 14, Soriano 9, Kurihara 7, Lahoylahoy 3, Relente 2, Baltazar 0, Villegas 0, Tadeo 0, Rangel 0.

Canada 61 – Quintos 16, Palacol 14, Joachimbelen 14, Ladines 7, Lee 5, Montero 3, Agua 2, Matibag 0, Borreta 0.

Quarters: 14-16, 37-27, 52-46, 67-61.

Born 2006 Division Game 4

North America 70 – Gonzales 12, Calleja 12, Pascual 10, Matala 9, Williams 8, Salgado 7, Bonado 7, Obukwelu 5, Garciso 0, Villorente 0.

UK 43 – Cendana 9, Torres, 8, Palacpac 7, Capanzana 5, Doclis-Capili 4, Formeloza 4, Villaver, 4, Alburo 2, Castro 0, Hardwick 0.

Court 2

Born 2008 Division Game 1

Philippines 95 -Tulabut 21, Peña 20, Lagman 17, Canapi 10, Zapata 8, Hilot 7, Castro 6, T. Pineda 3, Hugo 2, I. Pineda 1, Cruz 0, Sundiang 0

Canada 84 – Sarsadias 27, Adelantar 18, Dayno 11, Tabisola 10, Langman 6, Martinez 5, Pineda 4, Aguada 3, Macdonald 0

Quarters: 25-23, 40-45, 72-65, 95-84.

Born 2004 Division Game 2

United Kingdom 85 -Alburo 20, Capanzana 16, Gravador 16, Pangilinan 12, Tandang 7, Espiritu 6, Dacusin 4, Formeloza 4, Arriaga 0, Villaver 0, Soberano 0

New Zealand 76 – Lacap 22, Book 21, Nepe 21, Reyes 6, Javines 4, Alan 2, Andrews 0, Beringuel 0, Respuesto 0, Smith 0

Quarters: 18-19, 41-43, 64-57, 85-76.

Born 2004 Division Game 3

Philippines 76 – Rodulfa 10, Balansag 9, Lulab 8, Wood 8, Taray 7, Decin 6, Flores 6, Sollano 5, Bayate 4, Young 4, Uy 3, Adabo 2, Albiendo 2, Marquez 2, Ambuat 0

Italy 49 – Mecha 14, Tria 11, De La Viña 8, Castro 6, Villacarlos 3, Alcaide 2, Arriola 2, Gonzales 2, Estacio 1, Calma 0, Ergino 0, Escalada 0, Flores 0, Peralta 0

Quarters: 23-14, 50-23, 69-36, 76-49.

Born 2004 Division Game 4

North America 107 – Casino 34, Santos 17, Palarca 10, Marabuto 9, Brucal 6, Javier 6, Merchan 6, Obukwelu 6, Perez 6, Alonzo 4, Hines 3

Canada 88 – Brannen 33, Ramos 18, Mansaya 16, Bruan 15, Escalona 3, Lee 2, Mortel 1, Fangonilo 0, Williams 0

Quarters: 24-24, 54-44, 80-65, 107-88.

Niño Dominic Ronquillo and Jorge Marion Dionisio are Rappler interns.