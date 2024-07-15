Wood lifts Davao City past North America in PSL Global opener

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FACE-OFF. Canada and New Zealand in action in the PSL Global Championship Challenge.

Philippine representative Davao City kicks off the PSL Global Championship Challenge with a convincing win as Canada and Thailand also triumph in the youth basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Karl Benedict Wood stepped up as Davao City-NTB outlasted North America, 82-73, at the start of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Global Championship Challenge on Monday, July 15, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Wood erupted for 28 points on an efficient 66.7% shooting clip to power Davao City in the under-20 (Born 2004 division) of the tournament pitting Filipino basketball players here and overseas.

Davao City pulled off the triumph even as North America hounded main man John Eimrod Rodulfa, the recent PSL Nationals U20 MVP.

In the U16 game (Born 2008), Canada-GIGG drubbed New Zealand’s Fil-Nation Select, 101-66, behind solid defensive plays.

The young squad of Canada forced New Zealand to a whopping 49 turnovers, leading to easy baskets throughout the entire game.

Five players scored in double digits for Canada, led by Martin Adelantar, who poured 23 points.

Despite the loss, Leo Isidro and Pakau Tamaira dropped 21 points each for New Zealand.

Thailand’s Trail International School also won by a big margin against United Kingdom’s Kampi Basketball, 106-72, in the U18 (Born 2006).

Jespher Kurihara’s brilliant performance as Thailand’s point guard and Don Wayde Basadre’s efficient scoring built the foundation of their strong showing, with each scoring 27 points. – Jorge Marion Dionisio/Rappler.com

The Scores

U16 (Born 2008)

Canada 101 – Adelantar 23, Dayno 21, Sarsadias 17, Langman 13, Tabisola 11, Aguada 4, Macdonald 4, Martinez 4, Pineda 4.

New Zealand 66 – Isidro 21, Tamaira 21, Barrenechea 9, De Manuel 7, Cavan 2, Llanes 2, Morales 2, Remedios 2, Cardinez 0.

Quarters: 17 -23, 56-35, 77-53, 101-66.

U18 (Born 2006)

Thailand 106 – Kurihara 27, Basadre 27, Lahoylahoy 15, Jenodia 13, Relente 6, Soriano 6, Rangel 5, Baltazar 2, Navales 2, Tadeo 2, Villegas 1, Aban 0.

United Kingdom 72 – Alburo 19, Capanzana 14, Gravador 11, Torres 10, Formeloza 9, Palacpac 3, Cendaña 2, Doclis-Capili 2, Villaver 2, Castro 0, Hardwick 0.

Quarters: 22-22, 48 -45, 78-64, 106-72.

U20 (Born 2004)

Davao City 82 – Wood 28, Adabo 13, Marquez 12, Rodulfa 10, Lulab 6, Young 5, Ambuat 3, Sollano 3, Balansag 2, Albiendo 0, Bayate 0, Decin 0, Flores 0, Taray 0, Uy 0.

North America 73 – Santos 14, Casino 12, Brucal 11, Perez 8, Marabuto 7, Obukwelu 7, Palarca 7, Hines 3, Javier 2, Merchan 2, Alonzo 0.

Quarters: 15-13, 39-33, 61-52, 82-73.

Jorge Marion Dionisio is a Rappler intern.