Cebu, Pangasinan march to U18 PSL National Finals

MAIN MAN. Pangasinan’s Jeremy Godoy comes through the clutch in the PSL under-18 semifinals.

After thrilling semifinal victories, Cebu and Pangasinan set up an under-18 title showdown in the PSL National Finals

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu-University of San Jose Recolletos (USJR) and Pangasinan disposed of separate opponents in the semifinals to clinch title berths in the under-18 (Born 2006 division) of the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) National Finals at Victoria Sports Club on Wednesday, July 10.

Cebu-USJR survived Misamis Oriental’s late onslaught, 71-66, while Pangasinan spoiled Manila-UST’s comeback behind Jheremy Godoy’s clutch performance, 76-74.

In the U16 (Born 2008), the undefeated Pampanga-Luid and Caloocan also advanced to the finale after thrilling semifinal victories.

Davao teams reigned in the U20 (Born 2004) final four, with Davao Occidental-MALITA and Davao City-NTB Wolves arranging a title duel.

The three National Finals matches will kick off at 1 pm on Thursday, July 11, at the FilOil EcoOil Sports Centre in San Juan.

Winners in each division will earn the right to represent the Philippines in the PSL Global Championship Challenge, where youth teams from other countries will compete starting July 15 at the Araneta Coliseum.

In the U18 semifinals, Jan Vince Oringo led Cebu-USJR with 19 points, including a crucial layup that gave the Cebuanos a three-point advantage over Misamis Oriental in the last two minutes of the fourth frame, 69-66. He also had 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

Clark Candia poured in 14 points and 3 rebounds to aid the team’s cause against Misamis.

Joseph Dumdum Jr. tallied 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Joshua Oro notched 11 points in Misamis’ losing effort.

Godoy, meanwhile, starred in the other semifinal duel, burying a clutch floater with 5.4 seconds left before a Jarius Armendez free throw sealed the win for Pangasinan over Manila-UST.

Manila-UST tried to steal the game, but Charles Esteban missed a potential game winner.

With Manila-UST riding the momentum of its comeback, Joaquin Ludovice and Kirk Cañete converted timely baskets to give their squad the lead with under a minute left, 74-73, but Pangasinan spoiled the late rally.

Godoy led all scorers with 27 points on top of 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

In the U16 semifinals, Pampanga-Luid stayed unbeaten after tripping Manila-UST, 79-75.

Caloocan also came through with a thriller, outlasting Davao City, 74-72, behind Leodyl Hilot’s clutch layup.

Davao City-NTB Wolves, meanwhile, made easy work of Cebu-MANCOR/Atty DICO, 76-67, in the U20 semifinals, with John Rodulfa leading Davao City with a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double performance.

Davao Occidental-MALITA also queaked past Cebu-Khalifa, 73-69, to advance to the final round. – Eugero Vincent Liberato, Jorge Marion Dionisio, Niño Dominic Ronquillo/Rappler.com

The Scores

U16 (Born 2008)

First Game

Pampanga-Luid 79–Pena 26, Lagman 20, Tulabut 17, Sison 8, Castro 3, Gatchalian 2, Pineda I. 2, Hugo 1, Cruz 0, Zapata 0, Pineda T. 0.

Manila-UST 75 – Cinco 27, Castro 18, Bathan 12, Cabanero 9, Sy 5, Cruz 4, Echave 0, Valenzona 0, Dela Cruz 0, Guinto 0.

Quarters: 17-19, 37-37, 59-53, 79-75.

Second Game

Caloocan 74 – Canapi 28, Hilot 14, Baldomino 11, Palic 9, Santos 5, Rojas 4, Garcia 2, Alvarez 1, Mestidio 0, Garcia 0.

Davao City 72– Labandero III 17, Bentulan 16, Ejurango 12, Alcantara 9, Bandao 7, Tanudtanud 5, Gantuangco 4, Sampaga 2, Oropeza 0, Alverio 0, Tapuroc 0.

Quarters: 13-16, 46-43, 63-59, 74-72.

U18 (Born-2006)

First Game

Cebu-USJR 71 –Oringo 19, Cañada 14, Pepito 11, Gonzales 10, Lozano 7, Petillos 6, Barriera 2, Narvaez 2, Antig 0, Toring 0.

Misamis Oriental 66 – Dumdum Jr 25, Oro 11, Bulaso 10, Idulsa 7, Manzanares 5, Baring 4, Bustillo 2, Poblete 2, Fabre 0, Tauber 0.

Quarters:14-13, 26-28, 52-49, 71-66.

Second Game

Pangasinan 76–Godoy 27, Melchor 12, Armendez 8, Padilla 8, Pinzon 8, Castillo 7, Domingo 4, Ilumba 2.

Manila-UST 74 – Cañete 18, Loreto 18, Ludovice 16, Bohol 5, Esteban 4, Bandigan 4, Vidanes 4, Bautista 3, Catalan 2, Cinco 0, Javier 0.

Quarters: 13-19, 36-28, 61-53, 76-74.

U20 (Born 2004)

First Game

Davao City 76 – Rodulfa 24, Wood 14, Marquez 11, Lulab 8, Albiendo 6, Balansag 5, Decin 5, Uy 3, Adabo 0, Ambuat 0.

Cebu-MANCOR 67 – Minoza Jr. 18, Solonia 17, Herbito 8, Dugaduga 5, Dacalos 3, Cabalhug 4, Cacanog 4, Aseñas 4, Contado 2, Linares 2, Berdin 0, Maghinay 0, Dipay 0.

Quarters:19-20, 38-35, 59-52, 76-67.

Second Game

Davao Occidental 73 – Diamante 18, Estomo 12, Acero 10, Budlao 10, Cagampang 6, Cabagtong 5, Lumanag 4, Bueno 4, Pairat 4, Elma 0, Burlaza 0, Magnaye 0, Jagna 0.

Cebu-Khalifa 69 – Peteros 21, Arboiz 11, Manaqu 8, Noynay 7, Casaus 4, Obra 4, Brigoli 3, Colubio 3, Borjal 3, Pesa 2, Chavez 2, Aballe 1, Mack 0.

Quarters: 18-19, 36-36, 59-56, 73-69.

Eugero Vincent Liberato, Jorge Marion Dionisio, and Niño Dominic Ronquillo are Rappler interns.