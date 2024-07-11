Davao, Cebu, Pampanga earn PSL Global Challenge berths

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MVP. Young big man Yujin Pena gets a hug from teammate Kent Lagman after Pampanga’s U16 victory.

Young basketball talents from Davao, Cebu, and Pampanga advance to the PSL Global Challenge, where they will battle overseas teams

MANILA, Philippines – Davao, Cebu, and Pampanga ruled the national finals in three separate age groups, earning the right to represent the country in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Global Championship Challenge.

John Eimrod Rodulfa and Davao City topped the under-20 (Born 2004) PSL National Championship after a dominating win against Davao Occidental, 80-64.

In the U18 division (Born 2006), Fritz Gonzales and Jan Vince Oringo delivered in the fourth quarter for Cebu-University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR) for an 83-71 triumph over Pangasinan.

Pampanga-Luid and Caloocan, meanwhile, figured in a thrilling battle in the U16 division (Born 2008) before the Kapampangans hacked out an 85-79 win behind Chester Tulabut and Yujin Peña.

All three winners will go up against overseas teams in the PSL Global Championship Challenge starting July 15 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Seeing action are young squads – all featuring foreign players with Filipino roots – from the Unites States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, New Zealand, and Thailand.

Rodulfa powered Davao City with 30 points, 12 of them coming in the thirrd quarter alone, and flirted with a triple-double with 12 assists and 9 rebounds.

The duel between two Davao squads was tight in the first half, but Rodulfa continued to make plays for his team to give Davao City an eight-point edge, 62-54, heading into the fourth quarter.

Rodulfa bagged the U20 Most Valuable Player award and earned a spot in the Mythical Five with George Diamante, Arwin Alforque, Keith Francis Marquez, and Karl Benedict Wood.

Gonzales also dropped a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds for Cebu-USJR in the U18 division.

Oringo added 20 points and 9 rebounds to help Cebu pull away late against Jheremy Godoy and Pangasinan.

Clark Candia contributed 21 points and 6 assists for Cebu.

Oringo copped the U18 MVP, leading the Mythical Five of Gonzales, Godoy, Jann Melvin Domingo, and, Densle Pinzon.

In the U16 finale, Jansen Zapata and Iverson Pineda rallied Pampanga back in the game, scoring the team’s last five buckets to give the team the lead by four against Caloocan, 83-79.

Peña then delivered a tough basket to extend the lead and seal the game for Pampanga.

Tulabut topscored with 20 and Peña added a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards.

Peña won MVP honors and a Mythical Five spot with Tulabut, Leodyl Hilot, Jhon Carl Canapi, and Kent Lagman. – Jorge Marion Dionisio/Rappler.com

The Scores

U16 Finals (Born 2008)

Pampanga-Luid 85 – Tulabut 20, Pen̈a 14, I. Pineda 13, Lagman 12, Castro 10, Zapata 8, Sison 5, T. Pineda 2, Cruz 1, Sundiang 0, Vegara 0.

Caloocan 79 – Canapi 17, Hilot 15, Baldomino 13, Catalan 13, Palic 8, Villano 6, Santos 3, Asi Alvarez 2, Garcia 2, Adi Alvarez 0, Rojas 0.

Quarters: 23-23, 47-40, 62-57, 85-79.

U18 Finals (Born 2006)

Cebu-USJR 83 – Gonzales 23, Candia 21, Oringo 20, Pepito 8, Petillos 4, Antig 3, Narvaez 3, Toring 1, Barrieta 0, Lozano 0.

Pangasinan 71 – Godoy 26, Padilla 15, Castillo 12, Domingo 6, Armendez 5, Pinzon 5, Melchor 2, Cabanilla 0, Ilumba 0, Velasquez 0.

Quarters: 13-14, 37-34, 53-54, 83-71.

U20 Finals (Born 2004)

Davao City 80 – Rodulfa 30, Marquez 16, Balansag 13, Wood 7, Adabo, 6, Ambuat 4, Albiendo 2, Lulab 2, Bayate 0, Taray 0, Uy 0.

Davao Occidental 64 – Alforque 22, Villanueva 11, Estomo 10, Lumanag 5, Acero 4, Cagampang 4, Diamante 4, Magnaye 2, Pairat 2, Budlao 0, Cabagtong 0.

Quarters: 23-20, 39-35, 62-54, 80-64.

Jorge Marion Dionisio is a Rappler intern.