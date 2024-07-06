PSL unveils National Finals, Global Championship Challenge 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG WIN. Tarlac celebrates winning the PSL Luzon Regional Finals Born 2004 edition to earn a spot in the National Finals.

The Pilipinas Super League stages its biggest games yet with young basketball talents from the provinces and overseas battling in the National Finals and the Global Championship Challenge

MANILA, Philippines – Young basketball standouts get to showcase their wares on a bigger stage.

The Pilipinas Super League (PSL) unveiled the Global Championship Challenge, where players from the provinces and overseas aged 16-20 compete in three divisions starting July 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But before that, 23 teams vie for spots in a qualifier – the National Finals slated July 7 to 11 at the Victoria Sports in Quezon City.

“We’re all excited about this project,” said Allan Caidic, the PBA legend serving as the league’s commissioner. “We want to start in the grassroots and help develop young players.”

Caidic will be joined by former Presto teammate Gerry Esplana, who’s on board as deputy commissioner.

PSL president Cris Bautista also tapped ex-PBA stars as deputy commissioners for the different regions: Jayvee Gayoso for Luzon, Dondon Hontiveros for Visayas, and PJ Simon for Mindanao.

“We want to give back to the Filipino basketball players,” said Caidic. “The idea is to go regional so they get a chance to compete at a more competitive level. There are three divisions and it’s like a stepping stone. Maybe they can also get recruited by some schools. There’s also the possibility of the pro league.”

The 23 teams that qualified in the National Finals include recent Visayas champions in their respective divisions: Cebu-Khalifa (Born 2004), Cebu-GN Splasher (Born 2006), and Cebu-USPF (Born 2008).

But due to schedule conflict with the Palarong Pambansa, Cebu’s Born 2006 champion team won’t be able to compete in the National Finals.

Also cracking spots in the tournament were runners-up Cebu-Shirillin/Atty. Dico (Born 2004), Cebu-USJR (Born 2006), and Ormoc-OCCCI (Born 2008).

They will join the early qualifiers, all top two placers in the previous regional events:

NCR – Caloocan (Born 2004 champion), Manila-UST (Born 2006 champion), Caloocan (Born 2008 champion), Manila-UST (Born 2004 runner-up), Caloocan (Born 2006 runner-up), Manila-UST (Born 2008 runner-up).

Luzon – Tarlac (Born 2004 champion), Pangasinan (Born 2006 champion), Cavite (Born 2008 champion), Pampanga-Luid (Born 2004 runner-up), Pampanga-Luid (Born 2006 runner-up), Pampanga-Luid (Born 2008 runner-up).

Mindanao – Davao Occidental (Born 2004 champion), Misamis Oriental (Born 2006 champion), Davao City (Born 2008 champion), Davao City (Born 2004 runner-up), Tagum City (Born 2006 runner-up), Misamis Oriental (Born 2008 runner-up).

Young Filipino players based in the United States, Canada, Italy, New Zealand, Thailand, and the United Kingdom will also see action. – Rappler.com