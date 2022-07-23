EJ Obiena vaults way to final of World Athletics Championships

HISTORY. EJ Obiena seeks to become the first Filipino to win a medal in the World Athletics Championships.

EJ Obiena clears 5.75m as 12 of the 32 competitors advance to the medal round of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena punched his ticket to the men’s pole vault final of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA after placing sixth in the qualification on Friday, July 22 (Saturday, July 23, Manila time).

The Asian record holder cleared 5.75m like all the other finalists as 12 of the 32 competitors advanced to the medal round.

Participating pole vaulters needed to surpass the qualifying height of 5.8m or at least secure a place in the top 12 to qualify.

Since only 12 managed to soar past 5.75m, they all clinched their final berths.

With great ease, reigning Olympic champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden topped the qualification with a perfect run.

USA’s Chris Nilsen and Germany’s Oleg Zernikel also cleared all heights in a single attempt to share the top spot with Duplantis, while Brazil’s Thiago Braz and Belgium’s Ben Broeders placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Seeking to become the first Filipino to win a medal in the worlds, Obiena leapt past 5.75m in two tries to finish sixth on a tie with Turkey’s Ersu Sasma.

France’s Renaud Lavillenie, Germany’s Bo Kanda Lita Baehre, the Netherlands’ Meno Vloon, and Norway’s Pal Haugen Lillefosse and Sondre Guttormsen completed the final cast.

Obiena and the rest of the top 12 will dispute the medals in the final on Sunday, July 24 (Monday, July 25, Manila time). – Rappler.com