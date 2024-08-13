Sports
Sports
Paris Olympics

A quick look at Team Philippines’ unrivaled Olympic campaign

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A quick look at Team Philippines’ unrivaled Olympic campaign
Take a look at how each of the 22 athletes who represented the Philippines in the Paris Olympics fared

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines celebrated a century of Olympic participation with its all-time best campaign, ending the Paris Games with two golds and two bronzes.

Sending its biggest Olympic delegation in over three decades, the Philippines emerged as the best performing Southeast Asian nation and finished at 37th place for its highest ranking since 1964.

Here is how each of the 22 Filipino athletes fared in the Paris Games:

carlos yulo
UNBELIEVABLE. Carlos Edriel Yulo relishes the moment of winning a historic two Olympic gold medals for the Philippines, on August 4, 2024. Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Carlos Yulo (artistic gymnastics)
  • won gold in men’s floor exercise, dethroning Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat
  • won gold in men’s vault, edging Armenia’s Artur Davtyan
  • placed 12th overall in the men’s all-around final
  • became the Philippines’ first Olympic double gold medalist
  • became the first Filipino to win multiple medals in a single Olympics
  • won the Philippines’ first medal in Olympic gymnastics
TOO STRONG. Boxer Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines celebrates after winning her fight against Xu Zichun of China in the women’s 57kg quarterfinals in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Peter Cziborra/REUTERS
Nesthy Petecio (boxing)
  • won bronze in the women’s 57kg division
  • reached the semifinals for a guaranteed medal
  • lost to Poland’s Julia Szeremeta via split decision, 4-1, in the semifinals
  • became the first Filipino boxer to win multiple Olympic medals after winning silver in the Tokyo Games
  • joined Carlos Yulo, star weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, and late swimmer Teofilo Ildefonso as the only Filipinos to win multiple Olympic medals
WINNER. Boxer Aira Villegas of Philippines celebrates winning her fight against Yasmine Mouttaki of Morocco in the round of 32 of the women’s 50kg division in 2024 Paris Olympics. Peter Cziborra/REUTERS
Aira Villegas (boxing)
  • won bronze in the women’s 50kg division
  • reached the semifinals for a guaranteed medal in her Olympic debut
  • lost to Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu via unanimous decision in the semifinals
  • became the second Filipina boxer to win an Olympic medal after Nesthy Petecio
ROAR. Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines in action during the men’s pole vault qualification in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS
EJ Obiena (athletics)
  • finished fourth in the men’s pole vault final with a 5.90-meter clearance
  • fell just an attempt short of the bronze, losing to Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis via countback
  • improved on his 11th-place finish in the Tokyo Games
  • nearly ended the Philippines’ medal drought in Olympic athletics since Miguel White won the men’s 400m hurdles bronze in 1936
LOOKING FAR. Bianca Isabel Pagdanganan of the Philippines in action during the first round of the women’s golf competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lisa Leutner/REUTERS
Bianca Pagdanganan (golf)
GOOD LIFT. Weightlifter Elreen Ann Ando of the Philippines in action during the women’s 59kg division in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS
Elreen Ando (weightlifting)
  • finished sixth in the women’s 59kg division
  • reset her own national records in clean and jerk (130kg) and total lift (230kg)
  • improved on her seventh-place finish in the women’s 64kg in the Tokyo Games
NASTY SHOT. Boxer Carlo Paalam of Philippines in action against Charlie Senior of Australia in the men’s 57kg quarterfinals in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Peter Cziborra/REUTERS
Carlo Paalam (boxing)
STEADY. Dottie Ardina of the Philippines reacts after a putt on the 18th green in the first round of women’s individual stroke play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. Katie Goodale/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
Dottie Ardina (golf)
  • finished at joint 13th in the women’s individual stroke play with a 3-under 285
  • did better than several household names, including LPGA major winners Nelly Korda of USA, Minjee Lee of Australia, and Celine Boutier of France
  • debuted in the Olympics after pulling out from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games
CATCH BREATH. Kayla Sanchez in action for the Philippines in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. PSC-POC Media Pool
Kayla Sanchez (swimming)
  • reached the semifinals of the women’s 100m freestyle
  • reset her own national record with a time of 53.67 seconds in the heats, where she finished at joint 10th
  • finished 15th out of 16 semifinalists
REPRESENT. Rower Joanie Delgaco of Philippines in action in the women’s single sculls heats in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Molly Darlington/REUTERS
Joanie Delgaco (rowing)
  • finished 20th out of 32 participants in the women’s single sculls
  • reached the quarterfinals after clocking the best time in the repechage
  • became the first female rower to represent the Philippines in the Olympics
BOUT. Fencer Samantha Catantan of the Philippines (left) in action against Arianna Errigo of Italy in the round of 32 of the women’s individual foil in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Albert Gea/REUTERS
Samantha Catantan (fencing)
  • beat Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia, 15-13, in the round of 64 of the women’s individual foil to advance
  • suffered a narrow loss to top seed Arianna Errigo of Italy, 15-12, in the round of 32
  • became the first female fencer to represent the Philippines in the Olympics
Person, Adult, Male
FACE TO FACE. Boxer Eumir Felix Marcial of the Philippines in action against Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the round of 16 of the men’s 80kg in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Maye-E Wong/REUTERS
Eumir Marcial (boxing)
  • dropped the opening bout after losing to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev via unanimous decision in the round of 16 of the men’s 80kg division
  • missed out on a medal repeat after winning bronze in the men’s 75kg division in the Tokyo Games
PUNCH. Hergie Bacyadan of the Philippines in action against Li Qian of China in the round of 16 of the women’s 75kg class in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Piroschka Van De Wouw/REUTERS
Hergie Bacyadan (boxing)
  • dropped the opening bout after losing to China’s Li Qian via unanimous decision in the round of 16 of the women’s 75kg division
  • successfully returned to boxing and debuted in the Olympics after representing the Philippines in Vietnamese martial art vovinam
PINNED DOWN. Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe of the Philippines (blue) in action against Tang Jing of China in the round of 32 of the women’s -63kg class in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS
Kiyomi Watanabe (judo)
  • dropped the opening bout after losing to China’s Tang Jing via ippon in the round of 32 of the women’s -63kg division
  • reached the Olympics for the second time
JUMP. Levi Jung-Ruivivar of the Philippines in action on the balance beam during the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around qualification in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Mike Blake/REUTERS
Levi Jung-Ruivar (artistic gymnastics)
  • finished 40th in the women’s individual all-around, 40th in uneven bars, 54th in floor exercise, and 64th in balance beam
  • debuted in the Olympics as the youngest member of Team Philippines at 18 years old
Acrobatic, Person, Athlete
BALANCE. Emma Malabuyo of the Philippines in action on the balance beam in the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around qualification in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS
Emma Malabuyo (artistic gymnastics)
  • finished 41st in the women’s individual all-around, 25th in floor exercise, 57th in balance beam, and 60th in uneven bars
  • debuted in the Olympics as the last Filipino gymnast to qualify for the Paris Games
Adult, Female, Person
RADIANT. Aleah Finnegan of Philippines performs on the floor exercise in women’s qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
Aleah Finnegan (artistic gymnastics)
  • finished 47th in the women’s individual all-around, 17th in vault, 37th in floor exercise, 58th in uneven bars, and 71st in balance beam
  • debuted in the Olympics, and together with Levi Jung-Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo, ended a six-decade wait for a female gymnast to compete in the Games
Leisure Activities, Person, Sport
SPLASH. Swimmer Jarod Hatch of the Philippines in action in the men’s 100-meter butterfly preliminary heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Defense Arena. Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
Jarod Hatch (swimming)
  • ended his Olympic debut in the heats of the men’s 100 butterfly
  • finished 36th out of 40 swimmers
IN MOTION. Lauren Hoffman of the Philippines in action during heat 4 in the women’s 400m hurdles in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Phil Noble/Reuters
Lauren Hoffman (athletics)
  • ended her Olympic debut in the repechage of the women’s 400m hurdles
  • finished 37th out of 40 hurdlers in the heats
John Cabang Tolentino, Paris Olympics
RACE. Jakub Szymanski of Poland, Eduardo Rodrigues of Brazil, and John Cabang Tolentino of the Philippines in action during heat 1 of the men’s 110m hurdles in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS
John Cabang Tolentino (athletics)
Person, Machine, Wheel
EFFORT. Weightlifter Vanessa Sarno of the Philippines in action during the women’s 71kg competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS
Vanessa Sarno (weightlifting)
  • registered a DNF (did not finish) in the women’s 71kg division
  • exited early in her Olympic debut after failing to make a lift in the snatch portion
PAIN. Weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza of Philippines reacts during the men’s 61kg division in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Isabel Infantes/REUTERS
John Ceniza (weightlifting)
  • registered a DNF (did not finish) in the men’s 61kg division
  • exited early in his Olympic debut after failing to make a lift in the snatch portion

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Filipino athletes

Philippine Olympic team