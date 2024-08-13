A quick look at Team Philippines’ unrivaled Olympic campaign

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Take a look at how each of the 22 athletes who represented the Philippines in the Paris Olympics fared

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines celebrated a century of Olympic participation with its all-time best campaign, ending the Paris Games with two golds and two bronzes.

Sending its biggest Olympic delegation in over three decades, the Philippines emerged as the best performing Southeast Asian nation and finished at 37th place for its highest ranking since 1964.

Here is how each of the 22 Filipino athletes fared in the Paris Games:

UNBELIEVABLE. Carlos Edriel Yulo relishes the moment of winning a historic two Olympic gold medals for the Philippines, on August 4, 2024. Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Carlos Yulo (artistic gymnastics)

won gold in men’s floor exercise, dethroning Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat

won gold in men’s vault, edging Armenia’s Artur Davtyan

placed 12th overall in the men’s all-around final

became the Philippines’ first Olympic double gold medalist

became the first Filipino to win multiple medals in a single Olympics

won the Philippines’ first medal in Olympic gymnastics

TOO STRONG. Boxer Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines celebrates after winning her fight against Xu Zichun of China in the women’s 57kg quarterfinals in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Peter Cziborra/REUTERS

Nesthy Petecio (boxing)

won bronze in the women’s 57kg division

reached the semifinals for a guaranteed medal

lost to Poland’s Julia Szeremeta via split decision, 4-1, in the semifinals

became the first Filipino boxer to win multiple Olympic medals after winning silver in the Tokyo Games

joined Carlos Yulo, star weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, and late swimmer Teofilo Ildefonso as the only Filipinos to win multiple Olympic medals

WINNER. Boxer Aira Villegas of Philippines celebrates winning her fight against Yasmine Mouttaki of Morocco in the round of 32 of the women’s 50kg division in 2024 Paris Olympics. Peter Cziborra/REUTERS

Aira Villegas (boxing)

won bronze in the women’s 50kg division

reached the semifinals for a guaranteed medal in her Olympic debut

lost to Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu via unanimous decision in the semifinals

became the second Filipina boxer to win an Olympic medal after Nesthy Petecio

ROAR. Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines in action during the men’s pole vault qualification in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS

EJ Obiena (athletics)

finished fourth in the men’s pole vault final with a 5.90-meter clearance

fell just an attempt short of the bronze, losing to Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis via countback

improved on his 11th-place finish in the Tokyo Games

nearly ended the Philippines’ medal drought in Olympic athletics since Miguel White won the men’s 400m hurdles bronze in 1936

LOOKING FAR. Bianca Isabel Pagdanganan of the Philippines in action during the first round of the women’s golf competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lisa Leutner/REUTERS

Bianca Pagdanganan (golf)

finished at joint fourth in the women’s individual stroke play with a 6-under 282

fell just a shot short of forcing a playoff for the bronze

netted the highest finish by a Filipino in Olympic golf

made a big leap after finishing at joint 43rd in the Tokyo Games

GOOD LIFT. Weightlifter Elreen Ann Ando of the Philippines in action during the women’s 59kg division in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS

Elreen Ando (weightlifting)

finished sixth in the women’s 59kg division

reset her own national records in clean and jerk (130kg) and total lift (230kg)

improved on her seventh-place finish in the women’s 64kg in the Tokyo Games

NASTY SHOT. Boxer Carlo Paalam of Philippines in action against Charlie Senior of Australia in the men’s 57kg quarterfinals in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Peter Cziborra/REUTERS

Carlo Paalam (boxing)

beat Ireland’s Jude Gallagher via unanimous decision in his opening bout to reach the quarterfinals of the men’s 57kg division

lost to Australia’s Charlie Senior via split decision, 3-2, in the quarterfinals

fell short of repeating as an Olympic medalist after winning silver in the men’s 52kg division in the Tokyo Games

STEADY. Dottie Ardina of the Philippines reacts after a putt on the 18th green in the first round of women’s individual stroke play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. Katie Goodale/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Dottie Ardina (golf)

finished at joint 13th in the women’s individual stroke play with a 3-under 285

did better than several household names, including LPGA major winners Nelly Korda of USA, Minjee Lee of Australia, and Celine Boutier of France

debuted in the Olympics after pulling out from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games

CATCH BREATH. Kayla Sanchez in action for the Philippines in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. PSC-POC Media Pool

Kayla Sanchez (swimming)

reached the semifinals of the women’s 100m freestyle

reset her own national record with a time of 53.67 seconds in the heats, where she finished at joint 10th

finished 15th out of 16 semifinalists

REPRESENT. Rower Joanie Delgaco of Philippines in action in the women’s single sculls heats in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Molly Darlington/REUTERS

Joanie Delgaco (rowing)

finished 20th out of 32 participants in the women’s single sculls

reached the quarterfinals after clocking the best time in the repechage

became the first female rower to represent the Philippines in the Olympics

BOUT. Fencer Samantha Catantan of the Philippines (left) in action against Arianna Errigo of Italy in the round of 32 of the women’s individual foil in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Albert Gea/REUTERS

Samantha Catantan (fencing)

beat Brazil’s Mariana Pistoia, 15-13, in the round of 64 of the women’s individual foil to advance

suffered a narrow loss to top seed Arianna Errigo of Italy, 15-12, in the round of 32

became the first female fencer to represent the Philippines in the Olympics

FACE TO FACE. Boxer Eumir Felix Marcial of the Philippines in action against Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the round of 16 of the men’s 80kg in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Maye-E Wong/REUTERS

Eumir Marcial (boxing)

dropped the opening bout after losing to Uzbekistan’s Turabek Khabibullaev via unanimous decision in the round of 16 of the men’s 80kg division

missed out on a medal repeat after winning bronze in the men’s 75kg division in the Tokyo Games

PUNCH. Hergie Bacyadan of the Philippines in action against Li Qian of China in the round of 16 of the women’s 75kg class in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Piroschka Van De Wouw/REUTERS

Hergie Bacyadan (boxing)

dropped the opening bout after losing to China’s Li Qian via unanimous decision in the round of 16 of the women’s 75kg division

successfully returned to boxing and debuted in the Olympics after representing the Philippines in Vietnamese martial art vovinam

PINNED DOWN. Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe of the Philippines (blue) in action against Tang Jing of China in the round of 32 of the women’s -63kg class in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kim Kyung-Hoon/REUTERS

Kiyomi Watanabe (judo)

dropped the opening bout after losing to China’s Tang Jing via ippon in the round of 32 of the women’s -63kg division

reached the Olympics for the second time

JUMP. Levi Jung-Ruivivar of the Philippines in action on the balance beam during the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around qualification in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Mike Blake/REUTERS

Levi Jung-Ruivar (artistic gymnastics)

finished 40th in the women’s individual all-around, 40th in uneven bars, 54th in floor exercise, and 64th in balance beam

debuted in the Olympics as the youngest member of Team Philippines at 18 years old

BALANCE. Emma Malabuyo of the Philippines in action on the balance beam in the women’s artistic gymnastics all-around qualification in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS

Emma Malabuyo (artistic gymnastics)

finished 41st in the women’s individual all-around, 25th in floor exercise, 57th in balance beam, and 60th in uneven bars

debuted in the Olympics as the last Filipino gymnast to qualify for the Paris Games

RADIANT. Aleah Finnegan of Philippines performs on the floor exercise in women’s qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Aleah Finnegan (artistic gymnastics)

finished 47th in the women’s individual all-around, 17th in vault, 37th in floor exercise, 58th in uneven bars, and 71st in balance beam

debuted in the Olympics, and together with Levi Jung-Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo, ended a six-decade wait for a female gymnast to compete in the Games

SPLASH. Swimmer Jarod Hatch of the Philippines in action in the men’s 100-meter butterfly preliminary heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Defense Arena. Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Jarod Hatch (swimming)

ended his Olympic debut in the heats of the men’s 100 butterfly

finished 36th out of 40 swimmers

IN MOTION. Lauren Hoffman of the Philippines in action during heat 4 in the women’s 400m hurdles in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Phil Noble/Reuters

Lauren Hoffman (athletics)

ended her Olympic debut in the repechage of the women’s 400m hurdles

finished 37th out of 40 hurdlers in the heats

RACE. Jakub Szymanski of Poland, Eduardo Rodrigues of Brazil, and John Cabang Tolentino of the Philippines in action during heat 1 of the men’s 110m hurdles in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sarah Meyssonnier/REUTERS

John Cabang Tolentino (athletics)

ended his Olympic debut prematurely after withdrawing from the repechage of the men’s 110m hurdles due to an injury

finished 32nd out of 40 hurdlers in the heats

EFFORT. Weightlifter Vanessa Sarno of the Philippines in action during the women’s 71kg competition in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Amanda Perobelli/REUTERS

Vanessa Sarno (weightlifting)

registered a DNF (did not finish) in the women’s 71kg division

exited early in her Olympic debut after failing to make a lift in the snatch portion

PAIN. Weightlifter John Febuar Ceniza of Philippines reacts during the men’s 61kg division in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

John Ceniza (weightlifting)

registered a DNF (did not finish) in the men’s 61kg division

exited early in his Olympic debut after failing to make a lift in the snatch portion

– Rappler.com