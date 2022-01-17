Teenage racer Bianca Bustamante selected Asia rep for W Series preseason

OPPORTUNITY. Bianca Bustamante gets to showcase her wares in the W Series preseason test.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina teenage racing driver Bianca Bustamante has been tapped to represent Asia and the Philippines in the upcoming 2022 W Series preseason test at the Inde Motorsports Ranch in Arizona, USA from January 31 to February 4 (February 1 to 5, Manila time).

“I’m honestly shocked and overwhelmed that we’re doing this right now,” said the 16-year-old. “I recall mentioning four months ago that W Series has always been one of my major goals, so to have a chance to join their test and work with the series, crew, and engineers is awesome!”

“I will continue working hard for this and do my best with no regrets,” she continued.

The W Series is an all-women open-wheel support series to Formula 1 held in Formula 4 machinery, and is dedicated to grassroots development for women’s racing. Its five-day preseason test will mark the start of the W Series 2022 On-Track Program.

Only the top 14 young female racers around the world, including Bustamante, have been invited for the event.

Leading up to the preseason, Bustamante will also join a two-day test with Doran-Kroll Competition, an F4 US Championship team. She will be coached by British racer Richard Lyons starting this Monday, January 17 (Tuesday, January 18, Manila time).

“I am grateful to W Series for this chance, as well as my amazing team, my parents, and everyone who continues to motivate me,” she said. “Thank you guys for all the support.”

Prior to joining the W Series, Bustamante was a three-time Philippines Driver of the Year for Karting, a three-time Macao International Kart GP Champion, and an International Automobile Federation Girls on Track Rising Star. – Rappler.com