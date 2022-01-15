Ravenas still not closing door on playing together in the PBA

Although they have boosted their respective stocks overseas in the Japan B. League, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena are still not closing the door on coming back home and playing together in the PBA

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena have so far been two of the main faces of the Filipino import surge in the Japan B. League.

Alongside other household names like Dwight Ramos, Ray Parks, and Kobe Paras, the Ravena brothers have continually served as the country’s ambassadors in Japan’s huge pro league through weekly games and numerous off-court engagements.

Although they have boosted their respective stocks overseas, and have been met with nothing but love from the league’s Japanese and Filipino fans, the Ravenas are still not closing the door on coming back home, and playing together in the PBA.

“For us brothers, to be able to play in the league where where our dad also played, it’s also part of our dreams as well, whether on the same team or playing against each other like what we’re doing now here in Japan,” Kiefer said during the B. League Asian All-Stars meet-and-greet on Friday, January 14.

“But for us right now, it’s just really taking care of ourselves and staying healthy so we can make sure that that happens in the future. It’s a very long season out here and we will never know when that will happen, especially with Thirdy being out here.”

Unlike Kiefer, who actually has to come back home after this B. League season to play out the rest of his PBA contract, Thirdy has more freedom to stay in Japan after signing a multi-year extension in the off-season.

Thus, the pioneering Pinoy import did not give an exact timeline on his PBA plans, a stance he has maintained even before his rookie B. League season.

“We’re still trying to take it season by season. It’s a long season out here in Japan and we’re all relatively new to it, so we just gotta adjust, and make sure that we’re 100% every single game,” Thirdy said.

“Just like what my brother said, we’re fulfilling our careers as basketball players, and I feel like I have to play in the Philippines as well, and see the amazing crowd in the pros. So yeah, for sure, but when, we don’t know.”

For now, both Ravenas have a long way to go with their respective B. League seasons before they can even think of what to do back home.

The eliminations run all the way to early May, and the playoffs may run until June.

However, like the PBA, the B. League is also experiencing a surge of game postponements due to a worldwide spike in COVID-19 cases, which may push an already long season even further back. – Rappler.com