Ravenas link up as Dani joins mom Mozzy at Akari

PRO LEAGUE. Former Ateneo libero Dani Ravena turns pro as she signs with new PVL team Akari.

As brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena team up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup, Dani will join their mother Mozzy as the newest member of the Akari Power Chargers

MANILA, Philippines – The Ravenas have a habit of joining forces.

As brothers Kiefer and Thirdy team up for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup, former Ateneo libero Dani will join their mother Mozzy as the newest member of the Akari Power Chargers.

Dani will play alongside Michelle Cobb, Jho Maraguinot, Trisha Genesis, and Lycha Ebon for the Akari side that will debut in the Reinforced Conference of the Premier Volleyball League in October.

Meanwhile, Mozzy will serve as team manager for the Power Charges, who tapped national team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito as their tactician.

In her final UAAP season, Dani helped the Blue Eagles secure third place in Season 84 as they bucked a slow start that saw the squad lose their first three games.

Ateneo reached the Final Four as the fourth seed, advanced in the stepladder playoffs by beating third seed UST, before it succumbed to rival La Salle in the battle for the last finals berth.

Dani won a UAAP championship with the Blue Eagles in Season 82. – Rappler.com