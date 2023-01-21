Renejay leaves Nexplay, joins Blacklist for SEA Games qualifiers

Blacklist International brings in Renejay as it competes in the Southeast Asian Games Sibol qualifiers for Mobile Legends

MANILA, Philippines – Renejay “Renejay” Barcarse has found a new home in Blacklist International after ending a three-year stint with Nexplay Esports.

Renejay joins Blacklist for the Southeast Asian Games Sibol qualifiers, teaming up with newcomer Ian Jakob “Rindo” Seguiran and mainstays Edward “Edward” Dapadap, Salic “Hadji” Imam, and Kiel “Oheb” Soriano.

Led by the duo of Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario, Blacklist also represented the Philippines in the previous SEA Games in Vietnam, taking home the Mobile Legends gold medal.

This time, though, the former world champions will not have OhMyV33nus and Wise as Blacklist tries to don the national colors for the second straight SEA Games.

OhMyV33nus and Wise sit out the Sibol qualifiers after Blacklist fell short of its bid for back-to-back world titles when it fell prey to fellow Filipino team Echo in the M4 World Championship grand finals last January 15.

But the V33Wise pair have committed to play in Season 11 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines as Blacklist eyes a fourth crown.

“Our redemption story starts today. We know you’ve got our backs, agents,” Blacklist wrote on Facebook. – Rappler.com