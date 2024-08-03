Resilience amid challenging path leads Carlos Yulo to Olympic gold

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPION. Gold medalist Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines celebrates with his men's floor exercise gold medal on the podium in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Filipino gymnastics champion Carlos Yulo finds his way back to the top of the sport after a challenging year as he wins a historic Olympic gymnastics gold medal

MANILA, Philippines – It has not been a year since Carlos Yulo went home empty-handed from the last World Artistic Gymnastics Championships – a campaign that marked one of the lowest points of his decorated career.

But Yulo plodded on and found his way back to the top of the sport.

Yulo made history for the Philippines as he won the country its first-ever medal in Olympic gymnastics, striking gold in the men’s floor exercise in the Paris Games on Saturday, August 3.

“I’m really grateful that I did not give up despite the challenges,” Yulo said in an interview with Olympic broadcaster One Sports in a mix of Filipino and English. “I’m here, I showed up, and I got good results.”

The past year proved to be a difficult one for Yulo as he parted ways with his long-time Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya, who molded him into becoming a world champion in floor exercise and vault.

Although he secured a return trip to the Olympics, Yulo failed to win a medal in the world championships in October in Antwerp, Belgium, a stunning turn of events considering he won at least one in each of the four editions prior.

His disappointing run in the world championships cast doubt on his chances of winning an Olympic medal, but Yulo – having learned the lessons from his experiences, both good and bad – never lost heart.

Yulo bounced back in style in the Asian Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in May, capturing the elusive all-around gold and repeating as champion in floor exercise, vault, and parallel bars.

And in his second Olympic stint, Yulo made the most out of his opportunities as he reached the final of all-around, floor exercise, and vault.

Yulo saved his best in the floor exercise final, netting 15.000 points to dethrone Israel’s Artem Dolgopyat (14.966) and become the Philippines’ second Olympic champion after weightlifting ace Hidilyn Diaz.

“This is the experience that will leave a mark in my heart and in the entire Philippines,” said Yulo.

Yulo, who is now coached by Aldrin Castañeda, said his victory also belongs to people who have helped him along the way, including Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion.

“Every place I’ve been to, every result I’ve got, there are people who helped me, especially ma’am Cynthia,” said Yulo. “She really supported me through the ups and downs.”

Yulo hopes to win one more as he competes in the vault final on Sunday, August 4. – Rappler.com