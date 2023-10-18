Alex Eala stumbles in singles, doubles of WTA Tunisia 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Despite opening the match like a freight train, Alex Eala falls short against former world No. 12 Elise Mertens to bow out of the WTA Jasmin Open in Tunisia

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala still can’t catch a break in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) action this year.

The 18-year-old Eala failed to sustain her blistering start, falling in straight sets to second seed and former world No. 12 Elise Mertens of Belgium, 7-5, 6-0, in the opening round of the women’s singles of the WTA Jasmin Open on Tuesday, October 17, in Monastir, Tunisia.

This is Eala’s sixth straight exit in the first round of a WTA event in 2023.

Eala began the match like a freight train, breaking the Belgian in the second game of the first set to go up 2-0.

Mertens responded with her own service break to inch closer at 2-1 and threatened to tie the count when she went up 40-15 on her serve.

But Eala clawed her way to another service break in the fourth game and continued her onslaught to build a 5-1 lead. She could not, however, close out the first set.

Mertens, currently 36th in the world, seemingly awakened from her stupor and strung together the next five games to find herself ahead at 6-5.

Eala put up one final stand in the 12th game, saving four match points but Mertens pulled through to win the opener, 7-5.

The 27-year-old Mertens, a former Australian Open semifinalist who this year made the fourth round of the French Open, had Eala figured out at that point.

The Belgian blitzed through the second set and shut out the world No. 194 Filipino to end the match after one hour and 45 minutes.

Eala returned a few hours later to the hard court of the Magic Hotel Skanes to team up with Oana Gavrila of Romania for the doubles competition.

Unfortunately for the pair, they ran into second seeds Cristina Bucsa of Spain and Bibiane Schoofs of Belgium, who defeated them in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

There will be little time for Eala to lick her wounds as she is set to resume action in the pro tour next week in the Scottish Open Championships, an ITF W60 event in Glasgow, Scotland. – Rappler.com