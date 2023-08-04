Alex Eala downs 2nd seed in ITF W60 Barcelona

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – In a match of service breaks, Alex Eala held serve when it mattered most to eke out a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 triumph over second seed Eva Lys of Germany on Thursday, August 3 (Friday, August 4, Manila time) in the second round of the Women’s Tec Cup in Barcelona, Spain.

The first eight games of the opening set featured eight service breaks before the 21-year-old Ukraine-born German finally held serve in the ninth game to wrest the lead at 5-4. Lys followed it up by breaking Eala in the 10th game to take a one-set advantage.

Although the second frame seemed to follow the same script with the first two games again resulting in service breaks, Eala would be the one to score a breakthrough, holding serve in the third game to inch ahead, 2-1. The 18-year-old Filipina would hold on to the lead from that point to bag the second set and shift the momentum to her side.

The decider was devoid of drama with Eala running a fading Lys to the ground en route to a dominant 6-1 win.

With the victory, Eala marched on to the quarterfinals of this $60,000 ITF event, where she will face 31-year-old Spain national team veteran Georgina Garcia-Perez.

In the doubles competition, Eala was not as fortunate as she and partner Emilie Lindh of Great Britain were ousted on Wednesday in the opening round by third seeds Estelle Cascino of France and Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, 6-4, 3-6, 3-10. – Rappler.com