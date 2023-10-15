Alex Eala nails pro tour opening win after historic Asian Games romp

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALL SET. Alex Eala gets ready to receive in the WTA Jasmin Open in Tunisia.

Alex Eala returns to the pro tour after a double-bronze romp in the Asian Games, winning her opening match in the WTA Tunisia qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – After her historic double-bronze medal romp in the Hangzhou Asian Games, Alex Eala resumed her campaign in the pro tour with a winning start in the qualifying round of the WTA Jasmin Open on Saturday, October 14, in Monastir, Tunisia.

The 18-year-old Eala almost scored a double bagel in a clinical dismantling of fellow teen, 19-year-old local bet Feryel Ben Hassen, 6-1, 6-0, in a match that took just 50 minutes to finish.

Ben Hassen was one of the three Tunisians attempting to make it to the main draw, but all of them suffered straight-set defeats on Saturday.

Eala’s full array of powerful groundstrokes was on display at the hard court of the Magic Hotel Skanes. She broke Ben Hassen six times in a virtual mismatch that secured the Filipina a spot in the final round of the qualifiers, where she will go up against an old familiar foe and former doubles partner Elsa Jacquemot of France.

The world No. 194 Eala takes on 20-year-old Jacquemot on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the main draw of the $250,000 event.

Eala and Jacquemot, ranked 172 in the world, faced off in September 2020 in the French Open girls singles semifinal where Jaquemot prevailed in straight sets and went on to become the French Open junior champion.

The two also paired up in the ITF W25 Manacor in Spain in February 2022 where they reached the quarterfinal round.

Eala, who looks to advance the main draw of a WTA event for the sixth time this year, hopes the momentum of her Asian Games success will translate to a triumphant result against her French rival.

The teen ace became the first Filipina since 1962 to earn a women’s singles tennis medal in the Asian Games after a gutsy run to clinch the bronze.

In the semifinals in Hangzhou, Eala proved she could be competitive against a world-class opponent as she pushed world No. 24 Zheng Qinwen of China to the brink before succumbing in three grueling sets, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Zheng eventually won the singles gold medal, while Eala won her second Asian Games bronze after reaching the mixed doubles semifinal with Francis Casey Alcantara. – Rappler.com