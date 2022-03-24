Alex Eala suffers 1st-round exit in Miami Open

BACK-TO-BACK. Alex Eala competes in the Miami Open for the second straight year.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina Alex Eala suffered another early exit in the Miami Open as she fell prey to American Madison Brengle, 6-2, 6-1, in the opening round at the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, March 23.

Fifteen years older, Brengle proved to be too strong and experienced for the 16-year-old Eala and wrapped up the match in only 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Brengle, ranked No. 59 by the Women’s Tennis Association, dominated throughout by accounting for 60 of the 93 total points won to dispatch No. 565 Eala and set up a round of 64 duel with Russian Luidmila Samsonova.

It was the second time Eala saw action in the Miami Open as she also competed in the prestigious event last year.

During the 2021 edition, Eala crashed out in the opening round of the qualifying draw after a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 loss to Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova.

This time, though, Eala debuted in the main draw as she received a wildcard berth for the WTA 1000 tournament alongside four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Eala has competed in six events this year – two in Spain, three in France, and the latest in the United States.

She notched her best finish of the year in the W60 Grenoble and W25 Joue les Tours, where she reached the round of 16. – Rappler.com