Alex Eala sends doubles partner packing to reach US Open girls semis

TITLE SEEKER. Alex Eala needs just two more wins to clinch her first junior Grand Slam title.

Alex Eala punches her semifinals ticket in the US Open girls' singles tournament after trouncing her doubles partner Mirra Andreeva

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala continues to inch closer to her first junior Grand Slam crown.

Eala punched her semifinals ticket in the US Open girls’ singles tournament after trouncing her doubles partner Mirra Andreeva of Russia, 6-4, 6-0, in New York on Thursday, September 8 (Friday, September 9, Manila time).

Seeded 10th, the 17-year-old Filipina bucked a shaky start to reach the final four and arrange a semifinals date with ninth seed Victoria Mboko of Canada.

Eala trailed Andreeva – who stunned No. 1 seed Sofia Costoulas in the previous round – 2-4 in the opening frame before she won the next four games to secure the set.

Firing a total of 26 winners in the dominant win, Eala blanked Andreeva the rest of the way as she wrapped up the match in 1 hour and 10 minutes.

The winner of the Eala-Mboko will face the winner of the other semifinals battle pitting second seed Lucie Havlickova of Czech Republic and seventh seed Diana Shnaider of Russia.

In doubles play, Eala and Andreeva bowed out of the second round as the German duo of Carolina Kuhl and Ella Seidel advanced via walkover.

Eala tangles with Mboko early Saturday (Manila time). – Rappler.com