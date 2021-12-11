Alex Eala misses doubles semis in Orange Bowl tourney

FINALE. Alex Eala caps off her 2021 tennis season in the doubles event.

Alex Eala exits in the quarterfinal round of the year-ending Orange Bowl tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala closed out her tennis season in the doubles quarterfinal event of the 2021 Orange Bowl Junior Tennis Championships in Florida on Friday, December 10.

Eala and her Argentine partner Solana Sierra yielded to Switzerland’s unranked pair of Chelsea Fontenel and American Qavia Lopez, who went away with an upset victory, 3-6, 7-5, 10-2.

The last time the 16-year-old Filipina made the quarterfinals was in the 2021 US Open juniors tournament before she was sidelined due to a foot injury for two months.

Eala officially ended her 2021 tennis season that was highlighted by a maiden professional title in the women’s $15,000 tournament in Manacor, Spain and her second Grand Slam title in the 2021 French Open juniors girls doubles tournament.

The tennis ace joined a mix of high-level juniors tournaments and stepped foot into Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments such as the Miami Open qualifiers and the inaugural Winners Open. – Rappler.com