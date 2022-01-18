Alex Eala stands a win away from pro main draw

GRIT. Alex Eala will need to pull off another stunning run in the Rafa Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour.

Alex Eala faces a hurdle in qualifying draw No. 1 seed Alice Rame in the final round

Filipina teen tennis sensation Alex Eala will need one more win in order to crash into the main draw of the women’s $25,000 event of the Rafa Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour in Manacor, Spain.

Eala defeated Slovakia’s Mia Chudejova, 7-6, 6-3, in the second round of the qualifying draw on Monday, January 17.

But she will be facing a tough opponent in Alice Rame of France, who is seeded No. 1 in the qualifying draw. The 24-year-old ranks No. 375 in the Women’s Tennis Association, while Eala currently stands at No. 526.

The 16-year-old Filipina is looking to cop another year-opening professional title after she won her first women’s tournament in the same tour in 2021. She will also be playing in her home court in the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy.

Eala hopes to make it to the main draw as she recovers from a foot injury she picked up after the 2021 US Open. She returned to tennis action in the women’s $25,000 tournament in Czech Republic last November.

She ended her 2021 season in the doubles quarterfinal of the Orange Bowl Junior Championships.

The Filipina tennis ace, who will be focusing on her professional career, will highly likely miss her junior Grand Slam title defense in the Australian Open.

She won her maiden Grand Slam title in the 2020 Australian Open juniors doubles tournament with Indonesian Priska Nugroho. Eala then won her second Slam in the 2021 French Open girls doubles event with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva. – Rappler.com