Twice triumphant Alex Eala stays on track of another pro crown

ON A ROLL. Alex Eala in action at the ITF W100 tournament in Spain.

Still on a roll, Alex Eala advances to the singles second round while also claiming a doubles semis spot in the Great Britain pro series

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala emerged victorious twice on Wednesday, August 16, in the ITF W25 Aldershot GB Pro Series held in Great Britain.

Coming off her championship run in last week’s ITF W25 Roehampton, the 18-year-old Eala opened her quest for back-to-back ITF singles titles by disposing off fellow teen Ranah Akua Stoiber of Great Britain, 6-2, 6-4, at Court 3 of the Aldershot Tennis Centre.

Just a few hours later, Eala went back in action, teaming up with Urszula Radwanska of Poland to shock top-seeded hometown bets Emily Appleton and Lauryn John-Baptiste, 6-3, 7-5, to advance to the doubles semifinal round.

Seeded third, Eala broke the 18-year-old Stoiber twice to breeze through the singles opening set.

The Filipina kept her foot on the gas pedal and continued to apply pressure on her Brit foe in the second set where she did not drop serve and broke Stoiber once to advance in the $25,000 event.

In the second round, Eala will face a familiar opponent in Talia Gibson of Australia.

Eala lost to Gibson in the doubles competition the previous week in Roehampton, but thumped the Australian in singles, 6-3, 6-1, in the ITF W40 Palma del Rio in Spain last June 30.

In pulling off the biggest shocker yet in the doubles event, Eala and the 32-year-old Radwanska impressively cruised past the favored pair of Appleton and John-Baptiste in the first frame.

The match, though, looked headed for an equalizer late in the second set as Eala and the veteran Radwanska found themselves staring at a deep 2-5 hole.

But the Filipino and Romanian tandem quashed the Brits’ hopes as they bagged the next five games to eliminate the shell-shocked No. 1 seeds.

In Thursday’s semifinals, Eala and Radwanska will face another tough duo in third seeds Erina Hayashi and Saki Imamura of Japan.

Eala will seek her first doubles finals appearance in the pro tour since May 2021, when she partnered with Oksana Selekhmeteva to finish runner-up in the W25 Platja D’Aro in Spain. – Rappler.com