Eala overcomes early deficit to reach ITF W25 Aldershot quarters

Alex Eala bows out in the doubles competition but reaches the last eight in singles play with a come-from-behind win over Talia Gibson in the W25 Aldershot

MANILA, Philippines – Trailing and locked in a tight battle in the second set, Alex Eala leveled her game up a notch to score a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Talia Gibson of Australia on Thursday, August 17, in the second round of the ITF W25 Aldershot GB Pro Series held in Great Britain.

The two combatants faced each other last June in the ITF W40 Palma del Rio in Spain, with Eala scoring a straight-set 6-3, 6-1 win. The rematch proved to be a lot closer.

The 18-year-old Eala found herself down early, 3-1, as the power-serving Gibson came out determined to exact revenge.

Although Eala managed to tie the count at 3-3, the 19-year-old Gibson steadied the ship and regained the lead with a service break to go up 5-3 en route to the opening-set win.

The second set was fought in close quarters and remained tied until the eighth game. Eala broke serve to finally move ahead, 5-4, then closed it out in the 10th game to set the stage for a deciding set.

Eala then stamped her superiority in the third set, racing to an early 2-0 lead and fending off Gibson the rest of the way before she wrapped it up in the ninth game.

Gibson pumped in six aces compared to just four by Eala, but the Australian committed seven costly double faults in the match, which took 2 hours and 49 minutes to finish.

The win earned Eala a spot in Friday, August 18’s quarterfinals, where she will be facing 20-year-old unseeded American Jenna DeFalco.

Eala was not as fortunate, though, in the doubles competition, where she saw action a little over an hour after her singles match.

A day after upsetting top seeded hometown bets Emily Appleton and Lauryn John-Baptiste of Great Britain in straight set, Eala and partner Urzula Radwanska of Poland fell to third seeds Erina Hayashi and Saki Imamura of Japan, 6-4, 6-4, to miss out on a chance to earn a final spot. – Rappler.com