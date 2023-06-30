Dominant Alex Eala barges into ITF Palma Del Rio quarters 

FOCUSED. Alex Eala goes for a serve at the Palma del Rio event in Spain.

Alex Eala triumphs in straight sets for the second time in as many matches in the Spain tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Up against a fellow teen contender, Alex Eala made sure to bring her A game.

Eala drubbed 19-year-old Talia Gibson of Australia, 6-3, 6-1, to book a quarterfinal seat in the XXVII Open Generali Ciudad de Palma del Rio at the Asociacion de Tenistas Palmenos Polideportivo in Spain on Thursday, June 29 (Friday, June 30, Philippine time).

Early this year, Gibson impressively reached the main draw of the Australian Open as a wildcard entry.

But the sixth-seeded Filipina was all business from the get-go, breaking Gibson’s serve twice in the opening set as the US Open girls singles champion jumped to an early 3-0 lead.

Gibson showed some fight by gaining her own service break in the fourth game then holding serve for the first time in the fifth to close the gap at 3-2.

Eala countered by stringing the next two games to move up, 5-2. Even after dropping her serve in the eighth game, the 18-year-old would not be deterred as she broke right back to go up a set.

The second set saw Eala in cruise control. The only real danger she encountered was when she faced break point in the third game. She immediately quashed the threat and raced to a 5-0 lead.

Gibson managed to avoid a bagel by holding serve to put herself on the scoreboard at 5-1, but Eala closed out on her serve in the seventh game to end the match after an hour and 10 minutes.

This is the second time in as many matches that Eala won in straight sets. In the opening round, she defeated 16-year-old Lorena Solar Donoso of Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Up next for Eala is a tough Round of Eight encounter against third seed Valeria Savinykh of Russia. The 32-year-old Savinykh has been ranked as high as 99th in the world and reached the third round of the Australian Open in 2013. – Rappler.com