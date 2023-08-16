Alex Eala, Polish partner advance to ITF W25 Aldershot doubles quarters

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Fresh from winning her fourth pro singles title, Alex Eala teams up with Urzula Radwanska for an opening-round victory in the girls' doubles competition of the ITF W25 Aldershot GB Pro Series

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala continues to be on a roll.

Eala and 32-year-old veteran Urzula Radwanska of Poland opened their campaign in the girls’ doubles competition of the ITF W25 Aldershot GB Pro Series by defeating Andre Lukosiute of Lithuania and Eliz Maloney of Great Britain, 6-4, 6-4, on Tuesday, August 15 (Wednesday, August 16, Manila time) at the Aldershot Tennis Centre in Great Britain.

Teaming up for the first time, Eala and Radwanska, a former French Open doubles quarterfinalist, dropped serve four times and had four double faults but more than made up for their errors by breaking Lukosuite and Maloney six times en route to a tight straight set victory which lasted 1 hour and 33 minutes.

The winning duo will need to level up their play and cohesion in the quarterfinals as they are booked to face the top seeds of the tournament, home town bets Emily Appleton and Lauryn John-Baptiste, who drew a bye in the opening round.

The 18-year-old Eala will actually be seeing action twice on Wednesday.

Before her doubles match with Radwanska, she will begin her quest for back-to-back singles titles when she takes the court against fellow teen Ranah Akua Stolber, a wildcard entry from Great Britain.

Seeded third in singles play, Eala found herself in an optimal draw where she will not be facing any seeded player until the quarterfinals should she get past the first two rounds.

Eala is coming off a huge triumph in the W25 Roehampton GB Pro Series – also in Great Britain – the previous week when she defeated the top three seeds on her way to winning her fourth singles title in the pro tour. – Rappler.com