Alex Eala exits W40 Palma del Rio after quarterfinal loss to Russian

Alex Eala fails to sustain a favorable start and sees the end of the road in the $40,000 tilt at the hands of Valeria Savinykh

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala crashed out of the quarterfinal of the W40 Palma del Rio in Spain following a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Valeria Savinykh on Saturday, July 1.

Coming off a pair of straight-set victories in the first two rounds, the Filipina sixth seed failed to sustain a favorable start and saw the end of the road in the $40,000 tilt at the hands of the third-seeded Russian.

Eala, 18, grabbed a commanding 4-1 lead in the opening set before she fizzled out, allowing Savinykh to win the next five games as she got broken twice.

It was all downhill for Eala from there, with the 32-year-old Savinykh – who reached a career-high WTA ranking of No. 99 – racing to a 3-1 lead in the second set on the way to wrapping the sweep in 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Still, her quarterfinal appearance in Palma del Rio is the farthest Eala has gone in a tournament higher than a W25 event.

Eala failed to make it past the second round in her first eight tournaments of the year, including the W60 Canberra in Australia, W60 Trnava in Slovakia, and W60 Chiasso and W60 Bellinzona in Switzerland.

She then broke through by reaching the quarterfinals of the W25 Monastir in Tunisia in May then captured her third pro title in the International Tennis Federation Tour by ruling the W25 Yecla in Spain in June.

Achieving a career-high ranking of No. 214, Eala currently stands at No. 261 in the world. – Rappler.com