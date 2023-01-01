Sports
Mobile Legends

Blacklist mauls Turkish squad to open title repeat bid in M4 World Championship

Delfin Dioquino
QUICK WORK. Blacklist International gains an early lead in Group A of the M4 World Championship.

Mobile Legends M4 World Championship

Defending champion Blacklist International aces its first test in the M4 World Championship, crushing Turkey's Incendio Supremacy

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist International started the new year with a bang and opened its title-retention bid in the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia with a swift beating of Incendio Supremacy on Sunday, January 1.

The reigning world champions earned an early lead in Group A after finishing off the Turkish crew in a little over 12 minutes behind stellar performances from Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario and Edward “Edward” Dapadap.

Wise finished with a flawless line of 3 kills and 6 assists against 0 deaths on Valentina, while Edward posted 4 kills and 5 assists against 3 deaths on Benedetta, including a triple kill in the decisive clash that paved the way for the final push.

A crucial kill on Baris “Alien” Ali Cakir (Yu Zhong) allowed Blacklist to safely secure the Lord at the 10:20 mark and everything fell apart for Incendio the rest of the way.

The Turkish squad tried to turn the tables by forcing a clash, even picking off Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna (Kaja) first, only to get wiped out, with Edward completing a triple kill and Wise and Kiel “Oheb” Soriano (Karrie) recording a kill each.

Oheb churned out 3 kills and 5 assists against 1 death, Salic “Hadji” Imam netted 3 kills and 6 assists against 2 deaths, while OhMyV33nus had 7 assists against 4 deaths.

Blacklist eyes a sweep of the group stage for a spot in the upper bracket playoffs as it tangles with Cambodia’s Burn X Flash and Myanmar’s Falcon Esports on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ other representative, Echo, begins its campaign against Indonesian powerhouse RRQ Hoshi on Monday. – Rappler.com

