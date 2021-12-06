Blacklist sweeps group stage, nails upper bracket spot in M3 World Championships

Blacklist International barely breaks a sweat against Red Canids Kalunga, Bedel, and Malvinas Gaming in the group stage of the M3 World Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist International lived up to the billing as a title favorite in the Mobile Legends M3 World Championships in Singapore after sweeping its group stage games on Monday, December 6.

The reigning Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines titleholders barely broke a sweat against Red Canids Kalunga of Brazil, Bedel of Turkey, and Malvinas Gaming of Latin America in Group A as they earned their spot in the upper bracket playoffs.

Only the top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the upper bracket, while the bottom two will play in the lower bracket.

Demonstrating its dominance, Blacklist demolished Malvinas in under 10 minutes with a 14-3 kill score to cap the day.

Kiel “Oheb” Soriano (Beatrix) starred for Blacklist with 7 kills and 4 assists against 0 deaths, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna (Yve) had 2 kills and 10 assists against 0 deaths, while Edward “Edward” Dapadap (Paquito) tallied 2 kills and 7 assists against 0 deaths.

Malvinas still had a chance to turn things around at the nine-minute mark with all of its five players still alive, but Blacklist completed a four-man kill, with two coming from Edward, en route to its fastest win of the group stage.

Danerie James “Wise” del Rosario (Nathan) made his presence felt for Blacklist with 3 kills and 4 assists against 1 death, while Salic “Hadji” Imam (Ruby) recorded 9 assists against 3 deaths.

Blacklist gets a couple of days to prepare before it returns to action in the playoffs on Saturday, December 11.

Meanwhile, Onic Philippines kicks offs its campaign on Tuesday, December 7, against Onic Esports of Indonesia, Todak of Malaysia, and Vivo Keyd of Brazil in Group B. – Rappler.com