Another finals as Carlos Yulo advances in vault of Baku World Cup

Carlos Yulo qualifies for the vault, parallel bars, and rings finals in the Baku, Azerbaijan leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo earned another shot at a medal in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series.

The pint-sized dynamo qualified for the vault final in the Baku, Azerbaijan stop of the four-leg World Cup Series on Friday, March 10, after advancing to the medal round of the rings and parallel bars.

Coming off a vault bronze in the Doha, Qatar leg last week, Yulo landed at second place in the qualification in Baku with an average score of 14.916 points.

Yulo recorded 15 points on his first vault and 14.833 on his second to finish behind Iran’s Mahdi Olfati, who tallied a 14.949 average for the top spot.

Others who made it to the final included Israel’s Andrey Medvedev, Romania’s Gabriel Burtanete, Italy’s Nicola Bartolini, Croatia’s Aurel Benovic, Great Britain’s Harry Hepworth, and Hong Kong’s Shek Wai Hung.

Yulo looks to secure podium finishes in the rings and parallel bars finals on Saturday before he wraps up his Baku campaign in the vault finals on Sunday.

He has won four medals so far in this World Cup series, claiming a parallel bars bronze in the opening Cottbus, Germany leg and a floor exercise gold, parallel bars silver, and vault bronze in Doha. – Rappler.com