Carlos Yulo snags parallel bars bronze to wrap up world championships stint

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo will bring home not just one, but two medals from the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

Yulo ended his world championships stint in style as he captured bronze in the parallel bars finals on Sunday, November 6.

The parallel bars silver medalist last year, Yulo earned 15.366 points for third place and finished behind China’s Zou Jingyuan and Germany’s Lukas Dauser.

Yulo seized an early lead as the third gymnast on the start list, but gradually dropped in the rankings after Zou and Dauser performed.

Zou – the reigning Olympic gold medalist and top qualifier – proved to be on a class of his own, clinching the gold medal following a superb performance that netted him 16.166 points.

Dauser settled for silver with 15.5 points as he momentarily held the top spot before Zou, who performed second to last, jumped to first place.

Yulo saved his best for last in Liverpool as he rebounded from an eighth-place finish in the all-around and a disappointing seventh-place finish in the floor exercise.

Flashing his deadly form, the 22-year-old pocketed silver in the vault finals earlier on Sunday. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
