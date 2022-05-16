Carlos Yulo hits 4-gold prediction in SEA Games with vault triumph

Filipino gymnastics star Carlos Yulo captures his fourth gold medal in the Vietnam SEA Games just as forecasted

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo will not be denied in the event where he is the current world champion.

The Filipino star gymnast captured his fourth gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam just as forcecasted after ruling the men’s vault at the Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi on Monday, May 16.

Yulo earned a score of 14.7 points to best Thai Tikumporn Surintornta, who settled for silver with 14.25 points.

Another Filipino rounded out the podium finishers, with Juancho Miguel Besana clinching bronze after garnering 14.017 points.

In the lead-up to the artistic gymnastics tournament, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion-Norton fearlessly predicted that Yulo would win at least four gold medals.

That may seem like a daunting task, but Yulo nevertheless delivered as he unsurprisingly topped the event where he won his second world championship.

He failed to defend his world title in floor exercise in October last year, but redeemed himself with a gold in vault. (READ: Carlos Yulo world champion again, bags vault gold)

Yulo also reigned in the all-around, floor exercise, and still rings in this SEA Games.

The quest for more golds does not stop there for Yulo as he is set to see action in the horizontal bar and parallel bars. – Rappler.com