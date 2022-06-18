Triple gold: Yulo rules vault, parallel bars to cap dominant Asian Championships stint

KING CALOY. Carlos Yulo caps his dominant run in the Asian Gymnastics Championships with gold medals in vault and parallel bars.

Carlos Yulo reigns supreme in the Asian Gymnastics Championships as he finishes with the most number of golds in the men's division

MANILA, Philippines – It is safe to say that Carlos Yulo owned the Asian Gymnastics Championships.

The Filipino gymnast wrapped up his stint in Doha, Qatar with three gold medals after reigning in the men’s vault and parallel bars on Saturday, June 18, a day after also ruling the floor exercise.

Yulo capped his dominant run with a sensational performance in the finals of the parallel bars, where he left no question who the rightful winner is by tallying 15.167 points.

Landing at seventh in the qualification round, Yulo trampled the competition by earning scores of 6.3 points in difficulty and 8.867 points in execution as he bested Japan’s Tsuyoshi Hasegawa and China’s Yin Dehang.

The Japanese and the Chinese both netted 14.7 points, but Hasegawa edged Yin for the silver with a higher execution score, 8.4-8.3.

Earlier, Yulo ruled the vault as expected as he topped the event where he is the current world champion.

Yulo recorded 14.8 points to beat out Japan’s Shiga Tachibana and Korea’s Kim Han-sol for the gold.

Overall, Yulo finished with the most number of golds in the men’s division as he bagged a total of four medals out of the seven individual events.

He became the first Filipino to win a medal in Asian Championships history when he clinched silver in the all-around on Friday before he earned a breakthrough gold in the floor exercise. – Rappler.com