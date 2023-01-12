Echo thwarts Onic to set up upper bracket finals date with Blacklist in M4 World Championship

ADVANCING. Echo marches on to the upper bracket finals of the M4 World Championship.

The Philippines is guaranteed of at least a runner-up finish in the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship as Echo gives Indonesia's home bet Onic Esports a 3-1 beating

JAKARTA, Indonesia – It will be an all-Filipino clash in the upper bracket finals of the Mobile Legends M4 World Championship.

The Philippines is guaranteed of at least a runner-up finish as Echo gave home bet Onic Esports a 3-1 beating in their best-of-five upper bracket semifinals at the Tennis Indoor Stadium Senayan here on Thursday, January 12.

Echo arranged an upper bracket finals date with fellow Filipino representative Blacklist International on Friday, with the winner advancing to the grand finals.

Onic Esports looked on the verge of forcing a deciding match after dominating Game 4 early before Echo turned the tides on the back of a sensational performance from Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales.

Bennyqt went berserk on Beatrix, tallying 11 kills and 8 assists and dying just twice in the 22-minute match that saw Echo overcome a 4,000-gold deficit late.

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno also shone for Echo with 2 kills and 19 assists against 2 deaths on Fredrinn as he got the last laugh over Onic Esports’ Filipino jungler Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol.

“We’re happy because there will be at least one team from the Philippines in the grand finals,” said Echo roamer Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera.

Onic Esports knotted the series score at 1-1 after Kairi delivered on Hayabusa, but Echo proved to be a tough nut to crack in the next two games.

Relegated to the lower bracket, Onic Esports will face American side The Valley next on Friday. – Rappler.com