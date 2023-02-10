Still got it: Efren Reyes finishes 3rd in one-pocket event of Derby City Classic

THE MAGICIAN. Efren 'Bata' Reyes shows he has plenty of gas left in the tank.

MANILA, Philippines – Even at 68, Efren “Bata” Reyes can still work his magic.

The Filipino pool legend just returned home after finishing third out of over 400 participants in the one-pocket tournament of the Derby City Classic in Indiana, USA late January.

Eyeing a record-extending seventh one-pocket crown, Reyes proved he has plenty of gas left in the tank by going unbeaten in the first 12 rounds, beating the likes of former nine-ball world titlists Alex Pagulayan and Joshua Filler.

Forced to use a buy back to stay in contention following his first loss at the hands of Jonathan Pinegar in the 13th round, Reyes failed to reach the finals after bowing to eventual champion Tony Chohan.

Despite Reyes’ exit, competitors were left in awe of “The Magician,” including the Filipino-Canadian star Pagulayan.

“Efren has beaten a lot of very tough players this event to get to this point. 68 years old and the man still has it folks,” Pagulayan wrote on Facebook.

Chohan defeated Pinegar in an all-American finale.

Reyes is arguably the most decorated player in the history of the Derby City Classic.

He ruled the nine-ball event twice, reigned supreme in the one-pocket division six times, and crowned himself the overall champion – or the Master of the Table – a record five times.

Reyes returned home $6,300 (over P340,000) richer for his third-place finish. – Rappler.com