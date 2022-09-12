EJ Obiena tops Golden Fly Series for another pole vault gold

CONSISTENCY. EJ Obiena has landed on the podium in all of his last seven events.

EJ Obiena rules the Liechtenstein leg of the Golden Fly Series to claim his fifth gold medal in seven events

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena rediscovered his winning ways and struck gold anew after topping the Liechtenstein stop of the Golden Fly Series on Sunday, September 11 (Monday, September 12, Manila time).

Less than a week since settling for silver in the ISTAF Berlin in Germany, the 26-year-old cleared 5.71 meters to claim his fifth gold medal in seven events.

Obiena has been on a roll over the past three weeks, a superb stretch that saw him pull off an upset win over world champion Armand Duplantis in the Memorial Van Damme – a Diamond League meet – in Brussels, Belgium.

That is on top of his victories in the Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting, True Athletes Classics, and St. Wendel City Jump in Germany.

Overall, Obiena has landed on the podium in all of his last seven events as he also snagged bronze in the Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland – another Diamond League leg.

Despite adding another gold to his collection, Obiena admitted he eyed a better performance in Liechtenstein.

Exactly a year since he first broke the Asian record that now stands at 5.94 meters, Obiena tried to surpass the six-meter barrier but exhausted all of his three attempts at the height.

“I hope I gave you a good show but I wanted to jump a little bit higher,” said the World Athletics Championships bronze medalist.

USA’s Olen Tray Oates clinched silver in Liechtenstein with 5.61 meters, while Austria’s Riccardo Klotz pocketed bronze with 5.51 meters.

Americans Austin Miller and Nathan Richartz together with Slovenian Robert Renner also competed in the event. – Rappler.com