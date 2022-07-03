EJ Obiena snags gold in Jump and Fly event in Germany

COMEBACK. EJ Obiena returns to pole vault action with a bang by striking gold in Sweden.

Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena captures two gold medals in a week as he bounces back from his sixth-place finish in the Stockholm Diamond League

MANILA, Philippines – EJ Obiena bounced back from a disappointing finish in the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden by striking gold in the Jump and Fly meet in Germany on Saturday, July 2 (Sunday, July 3, Manila time).

Obiena posted a score of 5.80 meters after clearing the height in three attempts as he came out on top again following his golden vault in the Taby Stavhoppsgala in Sweden, where he set a personal season-best mark of 5.92m earlier this week.

The Filipino pole vault star aimed to shatter his Asian record of 5.93m by going for 5.94m but failed after three tries.

China’s Huang Bokai clinched silver with 5.50m, while Germany’s Vincent Hobbie settled for bronze in the three-man field with 5.10m.

Since recovering from COVID-19, Obiena has participated in three events as he continues to gear up for the World Outdoor Athletics Championship to be held in Oregon, United States from July 15 to 24.

He landed sixth in the Stockhold Diamond League after a clearance of 5.73m.

In the same Diamond League event, reigning Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden established a new outdoor world record after soaring past 6.16m.

Obiena most likely needs to eclipse his Asian record if he wants a podium finish in the worlds considering USA’s Chris Nilsen and Brazil’s Thiago Braz both hurdled 5.93m to nail silver and bronze, respectively, in Stockholm. – Rappler.com